Interview: Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield Talk Bringing The Barricade Boys to 54 Below

The UK's No. 1 West End musical theatre supergroup, The Barricade Boys, are heading to 54 Below for the first time on January 16!

Blending powerhouse vocal harmonies and slick dance routines with a journey through the decades of musical theatre and British Pop/Rock, bound together by the friendship and affection they have for each other, they'll be sharing anecdotes from the West End shows they have starred in.

The Barricade Boys consists of Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham, Craig Mather, and Simon Schofield. We chatted with Scott and Simon about the upcoming show, what they're most excited for, and what fans can expect to see!

Purchase tickets to their upcoming show here.

What's the most exciting part about bringing your show to 54 Below?

Scott: I've spent countless hours watching Broadway performers showcase their talent on YouTube, and noticed that many of them have had the privilege of performing at 54 Below. This venue has a reputation for hosting some of the most memorable and captivating performances in the industry, and I am beyond thrilled that we have the opportunity to present our show there. While the prospect of performing for a such a seasoned theater audience is both exciting and intimidating, I have no doubt that we will deliver a truly exceptional show for everyone at 54 Below.

Simon: I am so excited to be bring our show to 54 Below. This venue is world renowned and known for its intimate and immersive theatre experience, and I can't wait for audiences to experience our unique renditions of Les Misérables classics, as well as other unexpected songs like those by The Rolling Stones and Queen. This will be our first time at 54 Below so it's going to be a night to remember, and we can't wait to take to the stage and share our love of this music with everyone.

What are the differences or similarities between performing in the UK vs. the US?

Simon: As a performer, I love performing for all audiences in both the UK and the US. But while each country has its own unique theatre culture, I have found that as long as I give my all on stage, I can receive a fantastic response from either. There is something truly electric about performing for an American audience, as they are often ready to let loose and have a great time from the opening number. The energy in the room is immediately a party atmosphere that is truly incredible and infectious to a performer.

Scott: American audiences are always so energetic and ready to have a good time, and it's always evident when they're enjoying themselves. We love performing for crowds that are so supportive and willing to have a great time with us. At the end of the day, our goal is for everyone to leave feeling like they've had an amazing night out and hopefully can't wait to see us again.

Is this a completely new show or one you've done before on the other side of the pond?

Scott: We've been performing together for over 7 years now, and while we have our go-to songs that we love performing, this show at 54 Below is something new and different for us.

Simon: This will be our first time performing this show, we will be performing some of our classic hits but we have also been working on some brand new songs specifically for this venue. In 2022, we had the opportunity to do a UK tour of some of the largest theatres in the country, and that show featured a 7-piece band and choreography by award-winning choreographer Liam Steel, who also choreographed the recent Les Misérables movie. We are excited to tailor this show specifically for 54 Below and create a unique and immersive experience for every audience member.

Can you give fans a sneak peek at what they can expect on the setlist?

Simon: If I told you that we haven't finished putting together our set list yet, would you believe me? While we definitely plan to include some of the most beloved and iconic songs from Les Misérables, such as "Bring Him Home" and "One Day More," we also have some exciting surprises in store for you. We love covering a wide range of songs from different eras, adding our own unique spin, charm, and humor to each one. Whether you're a fan of musical theater, British music, or just enjoy having a good time, this is the show for you.

Do you have favorite songs to perform and why?

Simon: YES absolutely! I never get tired of singing the timeless songs from Les Misérables, but I also really enjoy the more uptempo numbers that help to create that energetic atmosphere I spoke about earlier. One of my personal favorites is "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen. There's just something about that song that gets everyone in the party mood and the arrangement is just off the chart.

Scott: Our renditions of 'One Day More' and 'Master of the House' from Les Misérables are truly unique and always a treat to perform. But, if I had to pick a favorite, it would definitely be our Motown medley. Those songs are just so infectious and seeing the audience's reactions is electric! There's just something about the energy of Motown music that you can't help but love

Is there anything else you'd like fans to know before coming to your show?

Scott: We understand that choosing any show to attend can be tough, especially with so many options in New York but we promise fans won't be disappointed! We do genuinely love what we do and it shows on stage - the energy is contagious and we have the best time performing for our audiences. So if you're looking for a night of escapism, entertainment, and an all-around good time, we would love fans to join us for an unforgettable night.

Simon: Yes, we often hear from audience members that they were surprised by the show and that it exceeded all their expectations. There really is something for everyone, and we are far from just four guys standing behind microphones. We are four best friends who have the privilege of doing what we love for a living and traveling the world while doing it. We have the best time on stage, and that energy is contagious.