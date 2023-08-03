Interview: Meet the Magic Man Behind EL MAGO POP on Broadway

Do you believe in magic? You sure will if you head to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre this month. That's because Antonio Díaz, the highest grossing European illusionist in the world, is getting ready to make his Broadway debut with a special version of his wildly successful, eponymous show, El Mago Pop.

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz's close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Already, nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by his illusions and for just two weeks (August 17-27, 2023), Broadway audiences will get to experience the magic that has already captivated the rest of the world.

Below, Antonio checks in with BroadwayWorld to talk all about his Broadway-bound show!

I know that you arrived in NYC just recently. Have you been to the Barrymore Theatre yet to check out the space?

Yes, I've been to the theatre twice now. I can't wait to perform there- it's such an amazing space! It's very intimate. And for me, it's very special to be so close to Times Square. I'm so happy to be here.

Where are you in the process of preparing for the start of Broadway performances?

This week we start the load in, so we are preparing all of the equipment right now. It's all of the magic equipment, the lighting... we love lighting in this show, so we are doing our best to set up what we want at the Barrymore, knowing that it's a small space compared to what we are used to in Barcelona. I really love the intimacy though. I've done magic since I was a kid and I love to be close to the audience.

I'm sure just the change of venue for a show like yours is such a huge adjustment...

It's definitely a challenge to do our thing here, but the dream is so big that I'm sure we'll get to do the best show possible.

How much of the Broadway show will be what you do in Barcelona?

I would say that its mostly the same, just because I want to do the best illusions that I've done throughout my career. I want to do my best stuff. This is the moment to do it! I feel like I've ben preparing my entire life for this moment.

Your show as it's performed in Spain is obviously in Spanish... does the same go for the Broadway show?

It will be 100% in English!

Does that make you nervous at all?

No, I feel very confident with the script. 99% of the show is a script and I've worked on that script very hard! Improvising is a bit more difficult for me because three months ago I did not speak a word of English! [Laughs] We've been doing some shows in English already, so with all of that practice, I feel confident now.

In bringing your show to Broadway you'll be performing at what is considered to be the highest level of live entertainment. What does it feel like to be a part of that legacy?

It means the world to me. For a kid from a small town outside of Barcelona, I thought it would be impossible to [be on Broadway]. And you know, it's really difficult for a magic show to go to Broadway. Only a few magicians in history have been able to do a show here. And now that I'm dreaming, I want to live it! I want to be the best and have a career here. I know that's going to be hard, but I'm going to do my best.

You went to the Tony Awards earlier this summer! What was that experience like?

Yes! And I was enjoying it like I was a kid. It was so special for me because I never thought that being here and doing these things could happen. Being [at the Tonys], surrounded by my idols, was incredible. I'm a magician, but I love musicals. I love theatre even more than magic! [Laughs] To be at the Tonys was so unexpected and feel so grateful. I hope that someday I get to be there representing my own show! I think that anything is possible.

What are you most looking forward to personally in being in New York for the next month?

I've been here many times, because New York is a city that I really love. I love theatre and this city has the greatest shows in the world. I'm really looking forward to seeing more musicals and seeing things in the city that I haven't visited yet. And restaurants!

Have you seen a lot of shows already?

I have, but I still want to see Back to the Future. That's the only one that I haven't seen yet. That was my favorite movie as a kid. I want to see how they will be able to pull of some of the tricks in real life- like the car! As a magician, I want to know they'll resolve that.

What is the latest on your theater in Branson?

It was an amazing experience. The theatre that we bought there is very big. So I premiered our show in America there at it was amazing- almost 3000 people were there for the premiere. We had an amazing reaction and an amazing welcome from the Branson audiences. I think the audience there was probably a little bit different [than what we will see in New York], but it was a really useful experience. It was my first show in English! It has certainly prepared me in terms of intensity and excitement.

What are you most looking forward to in the weeks ahead?

I want to put out the best show possible. If we are able to do what we've been doing for several years now, I think we will make the people proud. I want to make everyone happy and wanting more. I want them to come back! I want to come back some day! I'd love to do a longer run on Broadway someday. We have to work hard, but this is truly the biggest dream of my career.



