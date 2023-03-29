Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Jeremy Jordan Talks Going '70s For SPINNING GOLD

Spinning Gold will be released in theaters on March 3

Mar. 29, 2023  

Jeremy Jordan stars as Neil Bogart in the new film Spinning Gold, which follows the creation of Casablanca Records, home to musical icons like Donna Summer, KISS, and more.

In the film, Bogart and Casablanca Records rewrite history and change the music industry forever with their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, which shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation.

Featuring some of today's biggest artists playing Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, and more, the film also stars Casey Likes, Jason Derulo, Dan Fogler, Wiz Khalifa, Pink Sweat$, Tayla Parx, Ledisi, and more.

BoradwayWorld caught up with Jordan to discuss the impact that the music had on his own life, working with the film's all-star cast, and more.

Watch the new interview here:





