Interview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to Broadway

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

Back to the Future is offically on Broadway! Three years after its UK premiere and almost four decades after its big screen debut, the beloved film is now on its way to becoming an equally adored musical. Much of the show's creative team is very familiar with the source material.

Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Zemeckis directed and co-wrote the film trilogy with Gale, and Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

"We've seen how brilliant actors can capture the spirit of Back to the Future and be accepted by fans who love the movie," said Silvestri. "We have a magnificent cast here on Broadway and the big thrill is now seeing them realize the show. They're gonna make it their own. That's incredibly exciting to see it grow and flower."

"I grew up with the films," said producer Colin Ingram. "I'm old enough to have gone to the cinema and seen the film when I was 15 and it always stayed with me. I thought the story was inherently theatrical. And it had a great soundtrack!"

What makes Back to the Future work onstage? "There's a lot of hope in [Back to the Futrure]. It's about family and realtionships. And it's a great story. There's a fantastic villain! Seeing the bully get his comeuppence is really good feeling," explained director John Rando. "Plus, before we even got into the special effects and all of that, we were focused on the music, because we knew we had to create a really great musical. And structurally, it's very much like a good, old fashioned musical."

While fans of the film have much to love about the musicalized version, those who haven't can still find something to appreciate. 

"My kids didn't really know the films and they've really loved learning about Back to the Future through the musical," added Ingram. "My mom had never seen the film. She came and she loved it... and she's 80! And of course all the hardcores like me, who grew up with it. We don't disappoint them. We keep, we keep to the film, but you're seeing it done in a very special way.... with great heart."

"I'm looking forward to the same thing we looked forward to with the movie- to see the audience adore it," continued Silvestri. "We've seen it play. They laugh and cheer through the entire show, and that is new every night and breathtaking to experience."


 
 





