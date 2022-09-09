Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Central Park
Interview: Emmy Raver-Lampman & Josh Gad Tease Musical Moments in CENTRAL PARK Season Three

The first three episodes of Central Park season three are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Sep. 09, 2022  

The hit animated musical series Central Park is back with its third season! The first three episodes of the new season are now streaming on on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Friday thereafter through November 18.

BroadwayWorld caught up with stars Emmy Raver-Lampman and Josh Gad, who teased what to expect from the new season and what musical numbers they are most excited for audiences to see.

The new season will feature 40 new original songs written by Sara Bareilles, Regina Spektor, Ingrid Michaelson, Elyssa Samsel, Kate Anderson, Open Mike Eagle, Ester Dean, Helen Park, Mike Shinoda, Germaine Franco, Garfunkel & Oates, with music production by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Rich Mercurio of Waitress fame.

In the third season of "Central Park," as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

Joining Gad and Lampman in the season are Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell. New guest stars lending their voice talents to this season include Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more.

Watch the new interview here:

