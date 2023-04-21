Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Interview: Broadway Green Alliance's Molly Braverman Talks Earth Day and How Broadway Has Gone More Green

Interview: Broadway Green Alliance's Molly Braverman Talks Earth Day and How Broadway Has Gone More Green

"We are proud of the significant progress that Broadway and the theatre community has made toward sustainability," she says.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Earth Day is coming up, and so is the Broadway Green Alliance's Broadway Celebrates Earth Day concert, set for this Saturday in Times Square!

We chatted with Molly Braverman, the director of Broadway Green Alliance, about the event, what else the organization is working on, and how she thinks Broadway has improved, or may still need improvement, in terms of being more 'green'!

Check out her answers below!

Can you talk a bit about your upcoming Earth Day event?

Absolutely - we are thrilled to be partnering with the Times Square Alliance for the 2nd Annual Broadway Celebrates Earth Day concert this Saturday, April 22 from 10am - 3pm ET. It will be a hopeful and impactful day, as Broadway stars and student performers will take over Times Square to perform live, get loud, and demand climate action.

The event is part of NYC Department of Transportation's Car-Free Earth Day, which opens streets to pedestrians throughout the City, and is presented along with Stars in the House-so everyone can join, either in-person or at home via live stream. BGA friends and champions Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will host the morning, and Tony Nominee and Green Captain Anika Larsen will host the afternoon.

What are you hoping to achieve with this event?

At the Broadway Green Alliance (BGA), we know that the climate crisis can feel overwhelming. We are now living with the consequences of a climate changed world - with even greater threats ahead.

The impacts of the climate crisis are already affecting us all - though not equally - and that includes the theatre industry itself. Shows have been canceled across the country due to extreme heat, wildfires, flooding, air quality, and other extreme weather events. The BGA's mission to educate, motivate, and inspire the entire theatre community and its patrons to adopt environmentally friendlier practices has never been more urgent.

But the beauty of this moment is that there is hope: there are solutions available to us right now. As theatre makers and global citizens, there are so many ways for us to reduce our own environmental impact and advocate for systemic change. As us theatre nerds often like to hum, it's about "doing the next right thing" and starting somewhere.

We hope that this event helps empower each person watching to do something greener that day. And then build upon that progress by doing something greener next week. And then again next month, and next year.

This concert will fill Times Square and permeate through screens to build community and courage to take action together.

What does Earth Day mean to the Broadway Green Alliance and to Broadway as a whole?

The BGA empowers theatre artists to address the intersectional challenges that our industry face and use their unique skills to lead change and build resilience for the work ahead. Earth Day serves as a holiday to celebrate the hard work, accomplishments, and progress of the past year, and refocus and commit to the work ahead.

How do you think Broadway has improved over the years in terms of being more 'green'?

We are proud of the significant progress that Broadway and the theatre community has made toward sustainability. A few highlights include:

  • We led the change all of the marquee lights on Broadway to energy-efficient LED and CFLs. That's over 100,000 actual bulbs and saves over 700 tons of carbon each year.

  • During the pandemic shutdown, we convened a task force of industry experts to create a free toolkit focused on reopening the industry sustainably, accessed more than 7,000 times.

  • Most shows now use rechargeable batteries in microphones and flashlights, keeping thousands of toxic disposable batteries from the waste stream every month. At Wicked alone, that switch keeps 15,808 alkaline batteries out of the landfill every year.

  • There is 100% Green Captain participation on Broadway, with over 900 current and former Green Captains across the country on Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theatres, and colleges and universities.

  • Shows now wash costumes in energy efficient washers (generously donated by LG Electronics), which saves enough energy to light the outside and marquee lights for nearly two months.

  • We kept over 17,000 pounds of textiles out of landfills since 2016 through the BGA collection bin in the Actors Equity Building.

What do you think still has room for improvement?

There is always room for improvement! The climate crisis did not happen overnight, it is the result of millions of decisions and it demands action -- big and small -- from each of us. Change results from the cumulative effect of our actions, and we should always be striving to make the next best sustainable choice.

What are some upcoming projects or programs that the Broadway Green Alliance is working on?

There are so many ways to get involved with the BGA!

In NYC? Our next in-person event after Earth Day is our Electronic Waste Recycling Drive in Times Square on May 24, 2023.

We just closed our 2023 NYC Theatre Greening Grants, but be sure to sign up for the BGA mailing list to learn all about what green innovations your colleagues are implementing from this year's grant round - and be sure to receive information about next year's process.

Creating theatre of any kind? One of our newest initiatives is the BGA Theatre Climate Pledge. This public commitment is meant for sustainable theatre advocates in all regions, at all stages, and for all organizations. You can learn more and take the pledge at: broadwaygreen.com/pledge

Be sure to visit broadwaygreen.com for a library of free sustainable theatre resources. These range from video learning sessions to a national resource map to department-by-department green theatre toolkits.

And check out our Green Captain program, designed for green theatre advocates on Broadway, off-Broadway, touring, regionally, and in academic theatre spaces. Joining this volunteer effort is a perfect way to join the sustainable theatre movement.

A theatre fan? Follow @broadwaygreen on Instagram and Facebook for a behind-the-scenes look at how your favorite Broadway shows and stars are going green!

Photo Credit: Broadway Green Alliance's website





Related Stories
Listen: ALMOST FAMOUS Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now Photo
Listen: ALMOST FAMOUS Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now
The Almost Famous – Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available! Listen to the full album here!
H.E.R. Joins Broadway Producing Team Of HERE LIES LOVE Photo
H.E.R. Joins Broadway Producing Team Of HERE LIES LOVE
Five-time Grammy Award winning artist H.E.R. (Gabriella Wilson) has joined the Broadway producing team of Here Lies Love, ahead of the groundbreaking new musical's Broadway debut this summer.
Video: Billy Porter & Lisa Kudrow Remix Smelly Cat From FRIENDS Photo
Video: Billy Porter & Lisa Kudrow Remix 'Smelly Cat' From FRIENDS
Billy Porter appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, alongside Lisa Kudrow. Porter discussed his return to Broadway, with Kudrow saying that she would like to bring Valerie Cherish from The Comeback to Broadway in a gender-bent My Fair Lady. The episode concluded in a performance of Porter's new single. Watch videos now!
Photos: The Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened last night, April 20, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Stephi serves as Managing Editor for BroadwayWorld, and has been a member of the team for over five years. Among many hats, she curates the daily "Wake Up With BWW" briefing,... (read more about this author)


Interview: Broadway Green Alliance's Molly Braverman Talks Earth Day and How Broadway Has Gone More GreenInterview: Broadway Green Alliance's Molly Braverman Talks Earth Day and How Broadway Has Gone More Green
April 21, 2023

We chatted with Molly Braverman, the director of Broadway Green Alliance, about the event, what else the organization is working on, and how she thinks Broadway has improved, or may still need improvement, in terms of being more 'green'!
Words From the Wings: Cameron Pow of THE LION KING Shares His Favorite Backstage Snacks, Moments, and More!Words From the Wings: Cameron Pow of THE LION KING Shares His Favorite Backstage Snacks, Moments, and More!
April 17, 2023

As part of our Words From the Wings Series, we're chatting with Cameron Pow, who plays Zazu in The Lion King! Cameron told us all about his favorite backstage snacks, moments, and more!
Words From the Wings: Zach Bencal of ALADDIN Talks Pre-Show Rituals, Backstage Must-Haves, and More!Words From the Wings: Zach Bencal of ALADDIN Talks Pre-Show Rituals, Backstage Must-Haves, and More!
April 10, 2023

We're chatting with Zach Bencal, who is currently making his Broadway debut as Babkak in Aladdin! Zach told us all about his pre-show rituals, favorite backstage moments, and more!
A New Bill Aims to Stop Discrimination Against Height and Weight in the Work Place: What This Means For BroadwayA New Bill Aims to Stop Discrimination Against Height and Weight in the Work Place: What This Means For Broadway
April 7, 2023

A new bill supporting equal opportunities regardless of height and weight is being proposed in New York City, and may have a lasting impact on Broadway.
These Iconic Performers Have Taken on the Lead Roles in SWEENEY TODDThese Iconic Performers Have Taken on the Lead Roles in SWEENEY TODD
March 29, 2023

Sweeney Todd is back on Broadway! Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford are the latest stars to portray these coveted roles, but did you know about all of these others? Check out our list of just a few of the iconic actors to star in Sweeney Todd over the years!
share