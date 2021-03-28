Interactive Comedy Returns Live to Times Square

After 56 weeks of online production EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH returns live with its interactive musical comedy revue improvised based on audience suggestions and participation. Public Performances resume at the Broadway Comedy Club (318 West 53rd Street) April 10. General Admission runs $25 at the door, but CLICK HERE to get advanced sale tickets for just $10. (There is a one beverage minimum purchase, VIP tickets also available for sale.)

All professional comedy cast includes diverse international talent from STAGE, TV and FILM including WALT FRASIER (Billions, Friends of the People, Royal Pains, Blue Bloods, Letterman, MTV), AMELIA FOWLER (Top Five w/ Chris Rock, Power, Bull, Mysteries of Laura, Orange is the New Black, Blue Bloods), THOMAS BURNS SCULLY (Comedy Central's Broad City, HBO's The Rock n' Roll Project, and IVANA MENDEZ (Start Up on SONY Crackle, Wrecked on TBS). The cast excited to have veteran, Evan Schultz, rejoining the NYC company along with numerous special guests from stage and screen.

COVID NOTICE: EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH and the Broadway Comedy Club are taking Health and Safety concerns very seriously, following strict guidelines set forth by CDC, NY State and NYC. The entire cast has been vaccinated. The theater has been redesigned for limited social distancing and proper filters have been added to circulate COVID from the air. Guests will be required to wear masks when not consuming food and drink. Temperature checks will be given to every staff and audience attendee at the door.