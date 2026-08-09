Improv 4 Kids Extends Times Square Run Through December 2026

Improv 4 Kids is playing every Saturday at 3pm at the Broadway Comedy Club (318 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019) and tours schools, camps and community centers DC to Boston and beyond. Tickets are just $25 per person and there is a food & drink minimum at the venue. VIP tickets include the best seats and two items. NO additional purchase required for VIP guests. Improv 4 Kids is also a popular destination for birthday parties, schools, and community groups (scouts, YMCA, JCC etc).

No two shows are ever the same. The professional (PAID) cast creates original skits and songs improvised based upon audience suggestions and participation. Nearly half the show involves guests on stage with the pros. EVERY 4-5 minutes the MC interacts with the entire audience gathering favorite movies, TV shows music, books and more to start the next game.

Improv 4 Kids offers weekly classes for kids & teens September thru June and hosts a summer camp all summer long. The teaching artist also offer programs in residency at local schools, camps and community center.

On tour? Look for Improv 4 Kids on tour in your community, regularly appearing at local theaters and libraries.

Improv 4 Kids was born in 2003 when Farmington, Connecticut schools called looking for assembly programming for grades k-5. Laurice Fattal and Walt Frasier had been running shows in Times Square and around town for less than a year. By 2005, the group entertained 500+ audiences in a single year. Since then over 8000 student/family audiences have enjoyed the interactive musical comedy at their Times Square NYC theater, k12 schools (assemblies, PTA events), summer camps, community centers (libraries, town squares - lots if shows in Gazebos, JCC, YMCA, Boy & Girl Scouts etc) and family events (Birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, Sweet 16s, graduations, weddings, bring your kids to work days, etc) in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

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