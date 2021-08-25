Immersive Experience Celebrating Photographer Bill Cunningham Coming To NYC For NY Fashion Week

Visitors will be transported into the vibrant world of legendary street photographer and fashion historian Bill Cunningham at an immersive installation opening in The Seaport on September 12 during New York Fashion Week.

Part of New York City's cultural fabric, Cunningham photographed both everyday people and famed personalities like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Anna Wintour, and Andy Warhol on the streets of Manhattan, and at both fashion shows and social events, for more than six decades.

Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham will bring the beloved documentarian's career and keen eye to life with a range of dynamic experiences - from a grand staircase where guests' outfits will be digitally transformed into a one-of-a-kind fashion statement worthy of a Cunningham snap to an ever-changing gallery revealing the surprising links between the sartorial trends captured by Cunningham and today's latest street styles.

Unfolding over two stories, 18,000-square-feet, and six distinct spaces, the multi-sensory installation will feature large-scale reproductions of Cunningham's most iconic photos, video and audio interviews, artifacts like Cunningham's iconic Biria bicycle and his trademark blue French worker's jacket, and sounds that capture the energy of New York City's streets. Along the journey, guests can pose on a simulated city crosswalk where Cunningham took many of his photographs, or take a seat on a bench made of milk crates and a foam mattress; a nod to the photographer's bed in his Carnegie Hall studio apartment.

The exhibit is inspired by The Times of Bill Cunningham, the acclaimed 2020 documentary by filmmaker Mark Bozek which Hollywood Reporter hailed as "a snapshot of a life that leaves you grateful for having encountered it."

Bozek says that the installation aims to capture the relentless curiosity, energy, and discovery that made Cunningham one of the world's most influential documentarians, historians, and culture-makers.

Launching September 12 and running for eight weeks through October 30, Experience The Times of Bill Cunningham is located at Live Rocket Studios at 26 Fulton Street, New York. Admission is $30. Tickets may be purchased online at timesofbill.com. Monday - Sunday: 10 AM - 9 PM (final entry at 8:30 PM). Entry every 30 minutes. 150 max capacity per entry time.