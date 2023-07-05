ImageNation's 21st Annual IMAGENATION OUTDOORS Film And Music Festival Returns For An Epic Summer Of Entertainment

Launched in 2002 with a single screening for 300 people in Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park, ImageNation Outdoors has grown to draw over 10,000 attendees each summer.

Jul. 05, 2023

ImageNation's 21st annual IMAGENATION OUTDOORS Film and Music Festival is happening July 7th to October 21st. ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Events include an Eastside and Westside Open Streets Movie series, Drive-In Movie series, New York City Parks screenings, a Black Anime Series, a Great Day Harlem Food & Music Festival and a Soul Train Tribute to Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary. Go to Click Here for a full festival schedule, film synopsis and trailers. 

Highlights over the years have included the world's longest Soul Train line, the 100th Anniversary of South Africa's African National Congress in Central Park, talk backs with heralded talent such as Jesse Williams, ASAP Ferg and live performances by Talib Kweli, Goapele, Les Nubians, and more. 

Founded by Moikgantsi Kgama and run by Gregory Gates (Executive Producer), ImageNation has hosted film screenings, live music performances and other cultural events for more than 1,000,000 people worldwide since its inception in New York City in 1997. In addition to hosting year-round programs at the Film Society of Lincoln Center, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and New York City Parks, ImageNation has presented internationally in South Africa, Scotland and Canada and domestically at Harvard University, MASS MOCA and in Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Baltimore, MD and Washington DC. Programs have featured appearances by leading filmmakers such as Spike Lee, Lee Daniels, Stanley Nelson and Ava DuVernay

ImageNation Outdoors Festival Schedule: 

EAST HARLEM FILM SERIES 

ImageNation X Harlem Grand Open Streets Movie Series 

Location: On 101 Street between Lenox and Park Ave 

FRIDAYS, Event starts at 6PM, film at 7:45PM 

7/7 Film - Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes + short film TBA 

8/4 Film - SPIDER-MAN: Into the Spider Verse 

9/2 Film - TBA presented by Urbanworld Film Festival 

WEST HARLEM FILM SERIES 

ImageNation X FDBA Open Streets Block Party Style Movie Series Location: On Frederick Douglass Boulevard, between 119th and 120th Sts. SATURDAYS, 6PM, film at 7:45PM 

7/8 Film - I'M GONNA GIT YOU SUCKA 

7/5 Film - SORRY TO BOTHER YOU 

7/22 Film - WOMAN KING presented by the Reel Sisters Film Festival 7/29 Film - SUMMER OF SOUL, celebrating the Harlem Festival of Culture 8/5 Film - FAREWELL AMOR presented by Urbanworld Film Festival 

8/12 Film - CB4, celebrating Hip Hop 50th Anniversary 

ROOFTOP MALL SERIES 

ImageNation's Drive-in Movie Series on East River Plaza Mall Rooftop. SUNDAYS, 6PM - 10PM 

Location: 517 E 117th Street (In addition to cars there will be public seating) Activities: free popcorn, goodie bags, games, free cupcakes, Ice cream truck and more. 7/16 Film - Puss in Boots (Featured Treat: Ice Cream Truck 

8/20 Film - Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse 

9/17 Film - The Super Mario Bros Movie 

10/21 Film - Ghostbuster (Halloween Theme) 

FRIDAY, JULY 28th 

KIDS NIGHT OUT - FREE EVENT 

3PM - 8PM 

Film: PUSS AND BOOTS 

Activities: Games, face painting and give-a-ways 

Location: Bronx Terminal Market, Garage Rooftop, 6th Floor, 610 Exterior Street, Bronx NY. 

BLACK ANIME SERIES 

SATURDAY, JULY 8th - FREE EVENT 

Pre-Black Anime Con event: YU-GI-OH TOURNAMENT 

AniTOMO Convention & Fandom Inventions, presented by the Brooklyn Public Library on Located at the Central Branch on the corner of Eastern Parkway and Flatbush Avenue. 

SATURDAY & SUNDAY JULY 15th & 16th - FREE EVENTS 

Pre-Black Anime Con event: BLERD CITY CON an anime and Black comic book convention. From 12 noon - 6PM. Location: Bed Stuy Art House @ 198 Lewis Ave

SATURDAY, JULY 22nd - FREE EVENT 

BLACK ANIME CON 

3PM - 10PM 

Film (TBA) 

Activities: Live Music, Panel, Yu-Gi-Oh Meet-Up and Cosplay. 

Location: Herbert Von King Park, Marcy Ave., Tompkins Ave., bet. Greene Ave. and Lafayette Ave 

ONE-OFF FESTIVAL EVENTS 

SATURDAY, JULY 29th - FREE EVENT 

Film: Little Richard: I Am Everything 

6PM - 10PM 

Activities: DJ and Drag Queen show before the film 

LOCATION: St Nicholas Park on the James Baldwin Lawn at St. Nicholas Ave and 135th Street. 

SATURDAY, AUG. 12th - FREE EVENT 

A GREAT DAY IN HARLEM FAMILY FESTIVAL 

1PM to 7PM 

A free party on the block of the iconic photo taken on August 12, 1958. Activities: DJ NOHANDZ, free food, street games and more. 

Location: On 126th street between 5th to Madison Aves. 

SUNDAY, AUG. 19th - FREE EVENT 

ImageNation CELEBRATES HARLEM WEEK 

6PM - 10PM 

Film: Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes 

Activities: Jazz Band performing before the film. 

@ St. Nicholas Park - St. Nicholas Ave and 135th Street (on the plaza) 

THURSDAY, August 31st - FREE EVENT 

ImageNation's A SOUL-TRAIN TRIBUTE CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF HIP HOP In partnership with InJoy Enterprise and H20 Film Festival 20th Anniversary 6PM - 10PM 

Film: TBA 

Activities: Performance from The Hip Hop Symphony, a Hip Hop Fashion Show, Soul-train line and DJ Spivey from Rock Steady Crew 

Location: Marcus Garvey Park Amphitheater, 18 Mt. Morris Park W 




