ImageNation's 21st Annual IMAGENATION OUTDOORS Film And Music Festival Returns For An Epic Summer Of Entertainment

Launched in 2002 with a single screening for 300 people in Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park, ImageNation Outdoors has grown to draw over 10,000 attendees each summer.
ImageNation's 21st annual IMAGENATION OUTDOORS Film and Music Festival is happening July 7th to October 21st. ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Events include an Eastside and Westside Open Streets Movie series, Drive-In Movie series, New York City Parks screenings, a Black Anime Series, a Great Day Harlem Food & Music Festival and a Soul Train Tribute to Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary. Go to Click Here for a full festival schedule, film synopsis and trailers.
ImageNation Outdoors has grown to draw over 10,000 attendees each summer. "ImageNation Outdoors is the only summer long festival dedicated to films and music about the Black global experience" says Gregory Gates, festival Executive Producer.
Highlights over the years have included the world's longest Soul Train line, the 100th Anniversary of South Africa's African National Congress in Central Park, talk backs with heralded talent such as Jesse Williams, ASAP Ferg and live performances by Talib Kweli, Goapele, Les Nubians, and more.
Founded by Moikgantsi Kgama and run by Gregory Gates (Executive Producer), ImageNation has hosted film screenings, live music performances and other cultural events for more than 1,000,000 people worldwide since its inception in New York City in 1997. In addition to hosting year-round programs at the Film Society of Lincoln Center, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and New York City Parks, ImageNation has presented internationally in South Africa, Scotland and Canada and domestically at Harvard University, MASS MOCA and in Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Baltimore, MD and Washington DC. Programs have featured appearances by leading filmmakers such as Spike Lee, Lee Daniels, Stanley Nelson and Ava DuVernay.
EAST HARLEM FILM SERIES
ImageNation X Harlem Grand Open Streets Movie Series
Location: On 101 Street between Lenox and Park Ave
FRIDAYS, Event starts at 6PM, film at 7:45PM
7/7 Film - Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes + short film TBA
8/4 Film - SPIDER-MAN: Into the Spider Verse
9/2 Film - TBA presented by Urbanworld Film Festival
WEST HARLEM FILM SERIES
ImageNation X FDBA Open Streets Block Party Style Movie Series Location: On Frederick Douglass Boulevard, between 119th and 120th Sts. SATURDAYS, 6PM, film at 7:45PM
7/8 Film - I'M GONNA GIT YOU SUCKA
7/5 Film - SORRY TO BOTHER YOU
7/22 Film - WOMAN KING presented by the Reel Sisters Film Festival 7/29 Film - SUMMER OF SOUL, celebrating the Harlem Festival of Culture 8/5 Film - FAREWELL AMOR presented by Urbanworld Film Festival
8/12 Film - CB4, celebrating Hip Hop 50th Anniversary
ROOFTOP MALL SERIES
ImageNation's Drive-in Movie Series on East River Plaza Mall Rooftop. SUNDAYS, 6PM - 10PM
Location: 517 E 117th Street (In addition to cars there will be public seating) Activities: free popcorn, goodie bags, games, free cupcakes, Ice cream truck and more. 7/16 Film - Puss in Boots (Featured Treat: Ice Cream Truck
8/20 Film - Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse
9/17 Film - The Super Mario Bros Movie
10/21 Film - Ghostbuster (Halloween Theme)
FRIDAY, JULY 28th
KIDS NIGHT OUT - FREE EVENT
3PM - 8PM
Film: PUSS AND BOOTS
Activities: Games, face painting and give-a-ways
Location: Bronx Terminal Market, Garage Rooftop, 6th Floor, 610 Exterior Street, Bronx NY.
BLACK ANIME SERIES
SATURDAY, JULY 8th - FREE EVENT
Pre-Black Anime Con event: YU-GI-OH TOURNAMENT
AniTOMO Convention & Fandom Inventions, presented by the Brooklyn Public Library on Located at the Central Branch on the corner of Eastern Parkway and Flatbush Avenue.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY JULY 15th & 16th - FREE EVENTS
Pre-Black Anime Con event: BLERD CITY CON an anime and Black comic book convention. From 12 noon - 6PM. Location: Bed Stuy Art House @ 198 Lewis Ave
SATURDAY, JULY 22nd - FREE EVENT
BLACK ANIME CON
3PM - 10PM
Film (TBA)
Activities: Live Music, Panel, Yu-Gi-Oh Meet-Up and Cosplay.
Location: Herbert Von King Park, Marcy Ave., Tompkins Ave., bet. Greene Ave. and Lafayette Ave
ONE-OFF FESTIVAL EVENTS
SATURDAY, JULY 29th - FREE EVENT
Film: Little Richard: I Am Everything
6PM - 10PM
Activities: DJ and Drag Queen show before the film
LOCATION: St Nicholas Park on the James Baldwin Lawn at St. Nicholas Ave and 135th Street.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12th - FREE EVENT
A GREAT DAY IN HARLEM FAMILY FESTIVAL
1PM to 7PM
A free party on the block of the iconic photo taken on August 12, 1958. Activities: DJ NOHANDZ, free food, street games and more.
Location: On 126th street between 5th to Madison Aves.
SUNDAY, AUG. 19th - FREE EVENT
ImageNation CELEBRATES HARLEM WEEK
6PM - 10PM
Film: Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
Activities: Jazz Band performing before the film.
@ St. Nicholas Park - St. Nicholas Ave and 135th Street (on the plaza)
THURSDAY, August 31st - FREE EVENT
ImageNation's A SOUL-TRAIN TRIBUTE CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF HIP HOP In partnership with InJoy Enterprise and H20 Film Festival 20th Anniversary 6PM - 10PM
Film: TBA
Activities: Performance from The Hip Hop Symphony, a Hip Hop Fashion Show, Soul-train line and DJ Spivey from Rock Steady Crew
Location: Marcus Garvey Park Amphitheater, 18 Mt. Morris Park W
