Il Divo Tenor David Miller Releases Opera Single With Proceeds Going to the Actors Fund

Tenor sensation David Miller of Il Divo and his critically acclaimed wife, soprano Sarah Joy Miller, release an opera single, "O soave fancuilla" (La Bohéme), from their upcoming new album, on the independent music and film enterprise label Bohémisphere. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the release of the single "O soave fanciulla" will be donated to The Actors Fund to aid creative artists out of work due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

David and Sarah Joy Miller want to ensure that their artistic colleagues (singers, actors, creatives), who are struggling from the cancellation of all work due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will find support during this crisis.

Il Divo tenor David Miller says, "I have been extremely blessed in so many ways throughout my career, but there were certainly much leaner times, especially in my early days singing opera. The pandemic has put all freelance artists/musicians out of work and many of our friends and colleagues have been stripped of their sources of income entirely."

Soprano Sarah Joy Miller says, "Artists from every musical genre are giving all they can to support others at this unprecedented time, and it is truly inspiring! David and I met while singing in Baz Luhrmann's Broadway production of La Bohéme, and this music is very dear to us. It is our hope that we can help support the many artists who have lost all work for the foreseeable future, and, that this will inspire other more fortunate friends and artists from around the world to join us and also donate generously to The Actors Fund."

The track "O soave fanciulla", from David's upcoming solo album REVOLUTION: Act I is the famous love duet from the opera La Bohéme, performed by David and Sarah Joy Miller with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio. The track will be given as a gift for a donation via a Donately page hosted exclusively at bohemisphere.com/theactorsfund. All donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, helping artists who are unable to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.





