Idina Menzel & James Marsden Will Return for ENCHANTED Sequel, According to Alan Menken

In an interview with JLGB Youth, composer Alan Menken announced that Idina Menzel and James Marsden will officially return to star in "Enchanted" sequel "Disenchanted."

"It's filming," Menken confirmed. "Amy Adams is in it. Patrick is in it. Idina Menzel is in it. James Marsden - they're in it."

The original Enchanted film was written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima. The plot focuses on Giselle, an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world of Andalasia into the live-action world of New York City.

The star-studded original cast included Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon.

Alan Menken is a Disney legend who has won more Academy Awards than any other living individual, including eight Oscars with 4 for Best Score and 4 for Best Song; 11 Grammy Awards (including Song of the Year for "A Whole New World"); and 7 Golden Globes.

On top of "Enchanted," Broadway star Idina Menzel most recently starred in a Disney film as the ice queen Elsa in "Frozen" and "Frozen 2." Marsden played Corny Collins in the 2007 film adaptation of "Hairspray."

Watch the full interview with Menken below. He begins talking about "Enchanted" at 1:06:30: