Ice Theatre Of New York City Skate Pop Up Concerts February 15-17

Ice Theatre of New York presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts on Tuesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 12:40 pm, in a winter series that concludes this week, at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

ITNY performers on the February 15 & 17 performances include ITNY Ensemble member, Theron James, Senior Men's competitor and Canadian Performing Apprentice Aleksa Rakic, International Junior Ice Dance Competitors and ITNY Performing Apprentices Oona and Gage Brown, and Junior Ensemble Member Milly Wasserman. The events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.icetheatre.org/pop-up-winter-performances.html.

February 15 & 17, 2022 @ 12:40 pm at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

February 16 at The Rink at Rockefeller Center @ 3:20 pm

*Program subject to change

Making his New York City debut, Aleksa Rakic will skate two (2) New York premieres choreographed by Joanne Mcleod, World & Olympic Coach and Director of Champs International Skating Centre in Vancouver, BC, and presented through ITNY:

Only the Winds features music by Olafur Arnalds and will appear both Tuesday and Thursday, the 15th and 17th at Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park. "When one is carried by wind it can be exhilarating, but if wind is against us it becomes a force of challenge. Sometimes life just works in such a way, you can't see it but you can feel it."

Somebody You Loved will premiere at The Rink at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, February 16, at 3:20 pm.

Composer Lewis Capaldi created the score for Somebody You Loved in memory of his grandmother lost during the pandemic, an experience he shares with the young performer whose mother flew from Vancouver to Belgrade, Serbia during lockdown to be with her mom on her last days of her life.

February 15 Performances at Bryant Park, 12:40 pm:

When Atoms Embrace

Performer: Liz Yoshiko Schmidt

Choreographer and Costume Designer: Lorna Brown

Music: Arvo Pärt

Don't Rain on My Parade

Performer/choreographer: Milly Wasserman

Music: Bob Merrill and Jule Styne

Only the Winds

Performer: Aleksa Rakic

Choreographer: Joanne Mcleod (assisted by Neil Wilson)

Music: Olafur Arnalds with spoken word by Hugo Chouinard

February 16 Performance at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, 3:20 pm:

Somebody You Loved

Performer: Aleksa Rakic

Choreographer: Joanne Mcleod

February 17 Performances at Bryant Park, 12:40 pm:

Only the Winds

Performer: Aleksa Rakic

Choreographer: Joanne Mcleod (assisted by Neil Wilson)

Music: Olafur Arnalds with spoken word by Hugo Chouinard

Rhythm Dance

Performers: Oona and Gage Brown International Junior Ice Dance Competitors and Performing Apprentices with ITNY

Choreographer: Joel Dear

Music: Kool Moe Dee

Right Place Wrong Time

In honor of Black History Month

Performer/choreographer/costumer: Theron James

Music: Mac Rebennack (Dr. John)

This season, ITNY will also be performing at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Wollman Rink in Central Park, Riverbank State Park, Brookfield Place, Governor's Island, and Lefrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park.

Learn more at www.icetheatre.org.