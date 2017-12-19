Ian McKellen Wants to Reprise 'Gandalf' Role for Amazon TV Series

In an interview with Graham Norton on BBC Radio, sir Ian McKellen revealed that he would like to reprise his role as Gandalf in Amazon's LORD OF THE RINGS TV series. The actor portrayed the iconic wizard in the film adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic novels.

When asked about the possibility of another actor portraying Gandalf in the upcoming Amazon series, the actor replied, "I haven't said yes because I haven't been asked, but are you suggesting someone else is going to play it? Who would be suitable?" The award winner joked that being 78 years old would in no way impede his portrayal of the character.

"Gandalf is over 7,000 years old, so I'm not too old," he explained.



As previously reported, Amazon has inked a multi-season production commitment to LORD OF THE RINGS, which will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema. The deal also allows for the possibility of spinoffs.

McKellen recently starred in Disney's live-action adaptation of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. His Broadway credits include NO MAN'S LAND, WAITING FOR GODOT, DANCE OF DEATH, THE PROMISE and 2981's AMADEUS, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

