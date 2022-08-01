Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INTERNET EXPLORERS Live Comedy Show Returns August 27

At Internet Explorers, comedians Mark Vigeant and Sam Reece take audiences on a deep and hilarious dive into an uncharted corner of the World Wide Web.

Aug. 1, 2022  

INTERNET EXPLORERS will return to Caveat Theater, Saturday August 27th @ 9:30PM!

At Internet Explorers, comedians Mark Vigeant and Sam Reece take audiences on a deep and hilarious dive into an uncharted corner of the World Wide Web with guest comics and experts. They've explored everything from memes to AI, Influencers to the Dark Web. It's topical, fun, absurd, and a lot of the time, you learn something totally new.

Mark & Sam are joined each month by some of New York's most brilliant comedians (SNL, Comedy Central, UCB) and technology experts (New York Times, Buzzfeed, The Atlantic).

And this month it's THE TUMBLR SHOW!!! From OG memes and GIF porn to Leonardo DiCaprio fan blogs, take a deep scroll through dashboards of the past. So get ready to reblog!

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Doors at 9 PM

Show at 9:30 PM

Caveat

21 A Clinton Street, Manhattan

(212) 228-2100

Tickets

$15 in advance

$20 at the door

$5 to livestream from home





