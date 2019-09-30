INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/30

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 9/29/2019.


This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 260,498 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,894,777. The average ticket price was $114.76.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.23%. Versus last year, attendance was up 11.62%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.96% vs. last week and up 1.26% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.76 is down $-0.30 compared to last week and down $-11.73 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,991,505
MOULIN ROUGE! $2,159,241
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $2,091,419
THE LION KING $1,833,703
AIN'T TOO PROUD $1,486,705


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
LINDA VISTA ($137,786), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($216,708), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($240,860), Derren Brown: SECRET ($306,989), THE SOUND INSIDE ($395,520)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE ROSE TATTOO $242,589
SEA WALL/A LIFE $116,890
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $89,642
WICKED $67,995
BEAUTIFUL $56,704


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME ($-92,487), TOOTSIE ($-62,637), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($-58,764), HADESTOWN ($-43,918), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-42,711)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $278.07
MOULIN ROUGE! $205.70
HADESTOWN $184.26
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $179.34
THE LION KING $136.12


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
LINDA VISTA ($38.44), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($46.85), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($61.21), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($66.24), SLAVE PLAY ($70.58)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 125.18%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 121.34%
MOULIN ROUGE! 117.89%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 103.32%
HAMILTON 103.11%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
LINDA VISTA (23.56%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (25.32%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (34.64%), Derren Brown: SECRET (36.76%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (37.88%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.6%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.6%
COME FROM AWAY 101.3%
HADESTOWN 101.2%
MOULIN ROUGE! 100.8%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE LIGHTNING THIEF (53.9%), Derren Brown: SECRET (60.3%), THE SOUND INSIDE (68%), TOOTSIE (68.1%), BETRAYAL (71.6%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE ROSE TATTOO 2713
ALADDIN 1294
THE LIGHTNING THIEF 1100
WICKED 769
THE GREAT SOCIETY 725


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
TOOTSIE (-777), FROZEN (-694), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (-646), BEETLEJUICE (-484), SLAVE PLAY (-354)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



