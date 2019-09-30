INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/30

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 9/29/2019.



This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 260,498 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,894,777. The average ticket price was $114.76.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.23%. Versus last year, attendance was up 11.62%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.96% vs. last week and up 1.26% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.76 is down $-0.30 compared to last week and down $-11.73 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,991,505 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,159,241 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $2,091,419 THE LION KING $1,833,703 AIN'T TOO PROUD $1,486,705



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

LINDA VISTA ($137,786), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($216,708), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($240,860), Derren Brown: SECRET ($306,989), THE SOUND INSIDE ($395,520)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE ROSE TATTOO $242,589 SEA WALL/A LIFE $116,890 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $89,642 WICKED $67,995 BEAUTIFUL $56,704



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME ($-92,487), TOOTSIE ($-62,637), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($-58,764), HADESTOWN ($-43,918), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-42,711)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $278.07 MOULIN ROUGE! $205.70 HADESTOWN $184.26 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $179.34 THE LION KING $136.12



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

LINDA VISTA ($38.44), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($46.85), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($61.21), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($66.24), SLAVE PLAY ($70.58)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 125.18% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 121.34% MOULIN ROUGE! 117.89% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 103.32% HAMILTON 103.11%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

LINDA VISTA (23.56%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (25.32%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (34.64%), Derren Brown: SECRET (36.76%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (37.88%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.6% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.6% COME FROM AWAY 101.3% HADESTOWN 101.2% MOULIN ROUGE! 100.8%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (53.9%), Derren Brown: SECRET (60.3%), THE SOUND INSIDE (68%), TOOTSIE (68.1%), BETRAYAL (71.6%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE ROSE TATTOO 2713 ALADDIN 1294 THE LIGHTNING THIEF 1100 WICKED 769 THE GREAT SOCIETY 725



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

TOOTSIE (-777), FROZEN (-694), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (-646), BEETLEJUICE (-484), SLAVE PLAY (-354)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







