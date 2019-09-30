INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/30

Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 9/29/2019.
This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 260,498 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,894,777. The average ticket price was $114.76.
This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.23%. Versus last year, attendance was up 11.62%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.96% vs. last week and up 1.26% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.76 is down $-0.30 compared to last week and down $-11.73 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,991,505
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$2,159,241
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$2,091,419
|THE LION KING
|$1,833,703
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|$1,486,705
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
LINDA VISTA ($137,786), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($216,708), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($240,860), Derren Brown: SECRET ($306,989), THE SOUND INSIDE ($395,520)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE ROSE TATTOO
|$242,589
|SEA WALL/A LIFE
|$116,890
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$89,642
|WICKED
|$67,995
|BEAUTIFUL
|$56,704
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME ($-92,487), TOOTSIE ($-62,637), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($-58,764), HADESTOWN ($-43,918), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-42,711)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$278.07
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$205.70
|HADESTOWN
|$184.26
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$179.34
|THE LION KING
|$136.12
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
LINDA VISTA ($38.44), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($46.85), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($61.21), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($66.24), SLAVE PLAY ($70.58)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HADESTOWN
|125.18%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|121.34%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|117.89%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|103.32%
|HAMILTON
|103.11%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
LINDA VISTA (23.56%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (25.32%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (34.64%), Derren Brown: SECRET (36.76%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (37.88%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.6%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.3%
|HADESTOWN
|101.2%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|100.8%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE LIGHTNING THIEF (53.9%), Derren Brown: SECRET (60.3%), THE SOUND INSIDE (68%), TOOTSIE (68.1%), BETRAYAL (71.6%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|THE ROSE TATTOO
|2713
|ALADDIN
|1294
|THE LIGHTNING THIEF
|1100
|WICKED
|769
|THE GREAT SOCIETY
|725
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
TOOTSIE (-777), FROZEN (-694), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (-646), BEETLEJUICE (-484), SLAVE PLAY (-354)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..