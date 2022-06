INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/14

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/12/2022.

Of note this week, MR. SATURDAY NIGHT resumed performances after a scheduled hiatus. TAKE ME OUT closed 6/11, and HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE closed 6/12.

This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 240,564 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,588,947. The average ticket price was $131.31.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.19%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 6.88% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $131.31 is up $3.31 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,411,385 HAMILTON $2,190,665 THE LION KING $1,951,072 WICKED $1,861,096 PLAZA SUITE $1,708,387



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PARADISE SQUARE ($263,146), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($274,734), THE MINUTES ($280,802), HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE ($288,289), HANGMEN ($293,491)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL $183,874 WICKED $169,502 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD $150,025 BEETLEJUICE $141,086 THE MUSIC MAN $137,099



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CHICAGO ($-214,533), MACBETH ($-85,926), FUNNY GIRL ($-61,332), SIX ($-50,634), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($-33,401)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN $278.09 PLAZA SUITE $219.50 HAMILTON $213.91 SIX $156.05 TAKE ME OUT $154.95



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PARADISE SQUARE ($55.73), HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE ($71.11), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($76.70), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($81.20), THE MINUTES ($88.36)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE MUSIC MAN 100.5% PLAZA SUITE 99.8% TAKE ME OUT 99.6% SIX 99.1% WICKED 98.7%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HANGMEN (49.8%), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (50.8%), THE MINUTES (59.6%), PARADISE SQUARE (60.1%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (64.1%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL 1512 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 1131 COME FROM AWAY 1099 BEETLEJUICE 976 WICKED 797