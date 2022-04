INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/12

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/10/2022.

Of note, Hamilton's gross report for last week includes one EduHam student performance (Wednesday Matinee, April 6). This is the first EduHam since returning from the pandemic.



This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 225,256 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,329,869. The average ticket price was $125.77.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.54%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.70% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $125.77 is down $-2.86 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,324,371 HAMILTON $2,224,849 THE LION KING $1,874,337 WICKED $1,866,191 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD $1,615,922



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PARADISE SQUARE ($80,612), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($158,782), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($166,647), HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE ($261,624), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($290,566)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE MINUTES $252,503 THE LION KING $231,671 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD $221,542 MJ THE MUSICAL $138,290 WICKED $126,455



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

PLAZA SUITE ($-836,026), PARADISE SQUARE ($-215,738), HAMILTON ($-60,310), THE LITTLE PRINCE ($-48,131), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($-12,947)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN $274.56 HAMILTON $209.44 PLAZA SUITE $204.30 SIX $162.89 FUNNY GIRL $147.46



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LITTLE PRINCE ($31.52), PARADISE SQUARE ($36.89), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($39.38), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($46.16), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($53.05)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

FUNNY GIRL 100.4% HAMILTON 100.3% SIX 100% HADESTOWN 100% THE LION KING 99.4%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH (54.4%), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (58.1%), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF (66.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (67.8%), THE LITTLE PRINCE (71.2%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LITTLE PRINCE 4099 THE MINUTES 2648 THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH 2576 FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF 1900 MR. SATURDAY NIGHT 1096



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

PLAZA SUITE (-5060), PARADISE SQUARE (-4980), ALADDIN (-866), THE MUSIC MAN (-25),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..