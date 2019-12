INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/9

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/8/2019.



This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 296,485 tickets sold and a total gross of $38,331,950. The average ticket price was $129.29.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.21%. Versus last year, attendance was down -5.65%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -8.05% vs. last week and down -4.53% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $129.29 is down $-13.02 compared to last week and up $1.52 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,060,685 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,335,550 THE LION KING $2,180,133 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,937,216 WICKED $1,929,278



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($296,009), SLAVE PLAY ($402,862), Derren Brown: SECRET ($447,257), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW ($449,562), OKLAHOMA! ($505,272)

TOOTSIE $217,767 BETRAYAL $202,716 THE SOUND INSIDE $141,512 AIN'T TOO PROUD $113,650 THE INHERITANCE $112,818



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

BEETLEJUICE ($-513,339), FROZEN ($-442,065), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-398,044), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-321,839), HAMILTON ($-319,031)

HAMILTON $284.53 MOULIN ROUGE! $222.82 HADESTOWN $189.36 AMERICAN UTOPIA $181.62 THE LION KING $172.55



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($60.13), SLAVE PLAY ($78.70), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW ($81.13), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($81.62), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS ($86.29)

AMERICAN UTOPIA 131.14% HADESTOWN 128.41% MOULIN ROUGE! 127.52% AIN'T TOO PROUD 112.44% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 110.62%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (34.06%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (45.49%), SLAVE PLAY (48.4%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (52.8%), THE SOUND INSIDE (53.42%)

HAMILTON 101.6% COME FROM AWAY 101.1% HADESTOWN 101% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 100.8% TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL 100.8%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (57.4%), Derren Brown: SECRET (64.5%), THE INHERITANCE (65.2%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (65.7%), THE SOUND INSIDE (71%)

TOOTSIE 2587 THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS 2110 BETRAYAL 1224 MEAN GIRLS 1019 THE SOUND INSIDE 987



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BEETLEJUICE (-1179), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-669), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (-611), Derren Brown: SECRET (-471), CHICAGO (-384)







That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..