INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/23

The holiday show, A Christmas Carol, which opened on Broadway on November 20, 2019, has broken the box office record at the Lyceum Theatre for the second week in a row. Adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, A Christmas Carol grossed $860,125.97 over eight performances for the week ending December 22. This tops the house record which A Christmas Carol broke last week when it grossed $823,011.

This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 302,372 tickets sold and a total gross of $40,645,773. The average ticket price was $134.42.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -0.17%. Versus last year, attendance was down -1.98%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.57% vs. last week and down -0.89% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $134.42 is up $6.09 compared to last week and up $1.48 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,203,616 WICKED $2,401,820 THE LION KING $2,254,345 MOULIN ROUGE! $1,850,982 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,832,306



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($386,730), THE SOUND INSIDE ($400,572), SLAVE PLAY ($422,282), THE INHERITANCE ($435,154), OKLAHOMA! ($436,850)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON $433,751 WICKED $379,611 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $271,834 WEST SIDE STORY $242,879 BEETLEJUICE $234,546



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MOULIN ROUGE! ($-466,673), TOOTSIE ($-229,707), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-139,348), THE INHERITANCE ($-125,701), Harry Connick, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF Cole Porter ($-117,233)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $297.87 MOULIN ROUGE! $203.09 HADESTOWN $183.21 THE LION KING $175.05 AMERICAN UTOPIA $175.02



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($64.66), THE SOUND INSIDE ($77.74), SLAVE PLAY ($78.86), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS ($91.64), FROZEN ($93.89)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

WICKED 134.95% AMERICAN UTOPIA 126.07% HADESTOWN 124.41% MOULIN ROUGE! 115.5% HAMILTON 110.43%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE INHERITANCE (38.25%), THE SOUND INSIDE (39.82%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (44.5%), TOOTSIE (47.88%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (50.59%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5% HAMILTON 101.5% HADESTOWN 101.2% COME FROM AWAY 101.1% TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL 100.3%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE INHERITANCE (54.2%), TOOTSIE (63.9%), THE SOUND INSIDE (64.5%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (65.1%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (69.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS 1787 WEST SIDE STORY 1740 THE LIGHTNING THIEF 956 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 754 Derren Brown: SECRET 561



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

TOOTSIE (-2223), MOULIN ROUGE! (-1363), CHICAGO (-923), Harry Connick, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF Cole Porter (-615), THE INHERITANCE (-569)



That's all for this week...







