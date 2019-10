INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/7

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/6/2019.

Burning up the house! David Byrne's American Utopia started previews this past week at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway with close to sold-out status and gross sales of $395,604 on three performances.



This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 261,793 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,098,714. The average ticket price was $114.97.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.50%. Versus last year, attendance was up 5.03%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 0.68% vs. last week and down -9.83% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.97 is up $0.21 compared to last week and down $-18.96 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,992,845 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,176,910 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $2,130,636 THE LION KING $1,949,218 AIN'T TOO PROUD $1,498,491



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

LINDA VISTA ($166,400), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($219,484), THE INHERITANCE ($271,488), Derren Brown: SECRET ($303,288), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($326,052)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE INHERITANCE $155,091 FROZEN $130,896 THE LION KING $115,515 THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM $85,192 ALADDIN $77,774



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-106,279), WICKED ($-68,324), SLAVE PLAY ($-62,903), COME FROM AWAY ($-37,033), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($-28,704)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $278.35 MOULIN ROUGE! $207.44 HADESTOWN $184.07 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $182.81 THE LION KING $146.60



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

LINDA VISTA ($44.65), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($53.49), SLAVE PLAY ($58.90), Derren Brown: SECRET ($60.93), THE INHERITANCE ($66.89)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 124.67% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 123.62% MOULIN ROUGE! 118.85% HAMILTON 103.16% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 100.57%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (25.64%), LINDA VISTA (28.46%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (32.22%), Derren Brown: SECRET (38.33%), THE INHERITANCE (38.35%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.5% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.5% HADESTOWN 100.9% COME FROM AWAY 100.9% MOULIN ROUGE! 100.7%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (47.8%), THE SOUND INSIDE (66.8%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (66.9%), TOOTSIE (69.2%), Derren Brown: SECRET (70%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE INHERITANCE 2565 FROZEN 1370 FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME 712 Derren Brown: SECRET 657 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 637



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-553), THE GREAT SOCIETY (-537), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (-523), THE LION KING (-175), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-151)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







