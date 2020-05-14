IMPOSSIBLE MONSTERS Starring Santino Fontana to Release Soundtrack
Written and directed by Nathan Catucci, Impossible Monsters had its theatrical release in New York and in Los Angeles on Friday, February 14, 2020 and the film was released by Gravitas Ventures on various Video On Demand platforms in North America, UK and Australia, and worldwide on Vimeo on March 3, 2020. The soundtrack will be released on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 (available on iTunes, Amazon and many more).
The film stars Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (star of the Broadway production of Tootsie, Disney's Frozen), Natalie Knepp, Devika Bhise (The Man Who Knew Infinity), Donall O Healai, Chris Henry Coffey, Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), and Laila Robins (Homeland). Impossible Monsters Is produced by Dorottya Mathe, Jonathan Burkhart and Nathan Catucci.
In the psychological thriller Impossible Monsters, Dr. Rich Freeman (Fontana), an ambitious and well-liked psychology professor, pursues a sleep study with a focus on nightmares, dreams, and sleep paralysis - the success of which would result in a lucrative grant. As the line between dreams and reality blur, a member of the study is murdered, and everything begins to unravel, leaving Dr. Freeman fighting to make things right.
iTunes ($4.99) - IMPOSSIBLE MONSTERS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
https://music.apple.com/us/album/impossible-monsters-original-motion-picture-soundtrack/1512123209
Google Play ($9.49) - IMPOSSIBLE MONSTERS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Michael_MacAllister_Impossible_Monsters_Original_M?id=Bygjfkm5cf46xzgay5btbsbxedm&hl=en_US
