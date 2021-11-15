IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH NYC to Resume Yoga Classes

Today, the Immersive Van Gogh New York exhibition announced its partnership with America's favorite kefir company, Lifeway Foods, would continue and host its first yoga class upon reopening, Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga, on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

People of all fitness levels are welcome to enroll in the 35-minute flow yoga class. All classes take place within the multi-sensory and all-encompassing Immersive Van Gogh experience. The yoga classes are led by local certified yoga instructors and will take place at Pier 36 (299 South St.) a 70,000-square-foot facility located on Manhattan's Lower East Side with views of the East River, the Brooklyn skyline and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges. Each workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind; choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light and moving images from Van Gogh's vast catalogue of masterpieces.

After the 35-minute class, participants are invited to stay and experience the art around them one more time for the final 25 minutes. All Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga participants will receive a nutritious Lifeway Kefir, packed with probiotics to nourish their microbiome and to recover from their yoga session. Guests also may stay in the exhibit following the class to view the exhibition.

"Lifeway is proud to collaborate with Immersive Van Gogh for this initiative," said Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lifeway Foods. "Our company motto, 'Love Your Guts,' is emblematic of the need for us to take care of our wellness every single day. A balanced gut microbiome positively influences our mental health, and vice versa. By engaging in the practice of yoga, surrounding ourselves with incredible art, and nourishing the gut with kefir, an ancient probiotic superfood, this unique collaboration is a great way to strengthen the mind-gut connection. Now more than ever, we hope to bring joy to our community with this once-in-a-lifetime immersive wellness experience that intersects movement, sound, art and light."

Classes are scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. Capacity is limited in keeping with New York COVID-19 protocols found here. Admission is $54.99 per person/per class. Guests should arrive dressed for classes and bring their own yoga mats. To reserve a spot, visit https://www.vangoghnyc.com/yoga-classes/.

ABOUT IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH

Immersive Van Gogh, the blockbuster art installation and original experiential celebration of the work by beloved post-Impressionist Vincent van Gogh, returns by popular demand at Pier 36 (299 South St.), located in Manhattan's Lower East Side, beginning November 17 through January 2, 2022.

Immersive Van Gogh was seen by 800,000 visitors during its New York City premiere in the summer of 2021, before closing to make way for previously scheduled events at Pier 36. More than 4 million tickets have been sold to Immersive Van Gogh since its North American premiere in July 2020, making it one of the most popular attractions in North America.

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections. Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and melodic orchestral pieces. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. Renowned Creative Director David Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) has created a custom design to fit the architecture of the exhibition's New York home, adding new elements for the New York debut.

For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit www.vangoghnyc.com. Follow the exhibition on social media at @goghnyc on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.