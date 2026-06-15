ICEBOY! Starring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman to Begin This Weekend at The Goodman

This weekend, The Goodman’s summer musical arrives on stage—Iceboy! Or the Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh, starring Emmy Award winners Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. The world-premiere production features music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Jay Reiss, and book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss—the Tony Award-winning creators behind Urinetown and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee—with Grey Henson in the title role, Cedric Yarbrough, Sarah Stiles, Alex Goodrich and more.

Directed by Marc Bruni with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, it’s at once the capstone of The Goodman’s Centennial Season and its latest in a long history premiering new large-scale American musicals. Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre June 20 – August 9. Shawn Pfautsch will appear as Eugene O’Neill, the role typically played by Nick Offerman, at the June 20 – 24 and July 30 – August 1 performances.

Broadway’s brightest star of 1939, Vera Vimm, is at the top of her game—until she adopts a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal discovered frozen in the Arctic. As Iceboy thaws, he unexpectedly becomes a theatrical sensation, inspiring Eugene O’Neill and challenging Vera for center stage.