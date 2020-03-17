IATSE Closes Offices Through March 31
According to Deadline, IATSE, the union for theatrical stagehands, has just announced that it will close offices to both members and public. IATSE Stagehands Local One president James J. Claffey, Jr. said in a statement:
"In light of the further closures enacted by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, since Friday, March 13, 2020, and in an effort to adhere to guidance from federal, state and local authorities, I feel it is our social responsibility to do our part to lessen the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, please be advised the executive board and I have decided to close the Local One Offices to the membership and the public for the next two weeks, effective today."
"While there will be no entry to the Local One Offices, the union's officers and staff will alternate their work from the union's offices and working remotely from home. The union's four business agents and I will in the city monitoring our jurisdiction, our venues who continue to be open and our members still serving."
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada was founded in 1893 when representatives of stagehands working in eleven cities met in New York and pledged to support each others' efforts to establish fair wages and working conditions for their members.
Today, members work in all forms of live theater, motion picture and television production, trade shows and exhibitions, television broadcasting, and concerts as well as the equipment and construction shops that support all these areas of the entertainment industry.
