IASNY and The Nuyorican Poets Cafe Present LIBERTY's DAUGHTERS - Immigrant Women's Monologues

Immigrant/International Artists and Scholars in New York and Nuyorican Poets Café will present LIBERTY's DAUGHTERS, an afternoon of IMMIGRANT WOMEN'S MONOLOGUES presented by artists across generations and ethnicities. The event will take place at the storied (virtual) Nuyorican Poets Café, honoring WOMEN's HISTORY MONTH and WORLD THEATRE DAY in a live stream on Saturday, March 27, at 2 pm, EDT.

Reserve tickets HERE!

FEATURING:

Lucy Wang, Alice Eve Cohen, Mariana Carreño King, Andrea Crymes, Yvette Heyliger, Antoinette Lavecchia, Saviana Stanescu

~ followed by a 15-minute Talkback with the artists ~

Hosted/Curated by Saviana Stanescu.

Introduction by Yvette Heyliger, Dramatists Guild Ambassador.

Monologues written and presented by the following playwrights/artists:

Alice Eve Cohen is a playwright and solo theatre artist. Winner of the 2019 Jane Chambers Playwriting Award, her plays have been presented internationally, and her memoir received the Elle Literary Grand Prize & Oprah magazine's 25 Best Books of Summer. Alice teaches at The New School and at Augsburg University's MFA Program.

MARIANA CARREÑO KING's plays include Truckers, The Red Gene, Miss 744890, Patience, Fortitude and Other Antidepressants, Dance for a Dollar, Ofelia's Lovers, Rare Encounters, Darkroom, The Wake and Fool's Journeyamong others. Mariana is also a stage director, translator, part of the Advisory Committee for The Lark Play Development Center US/Mexico Playwrights Exchange and member of LAByrinth Theatre Company.

ANDREA CRYMES is a Trinidadian woman living and working at the intersection of Blackness, immigration, motherhood, corporate America, and creativeness in Phoenix, Arizona. Andrea lives for teaching, parenting, reading, crafting and traveling. When she isn't doing these things, she's working on launching her podcast - Drea Reads and Rambles.

Yvette Heyliger Award-winning, published paywright, producing artist and citizen-artist, Yvette has worked on voter registration, gun violence, immigration, parity for women artists and #MeToo movement; Dramatists Guild NYC Ambassador; Honor Roll! Executive Committee; https://newplayexchange.org/users/30298/yvette-heyliger

Antoinette Lavecchia (Award-winning Actress/Playwright/Director/Master Games teacher) - Actress: Broadway, off-Broadway, regionally, film&tv (currently "Lucia Francavella" Mad About You.) Playwright: Two one-woman plays performed at Urban Stages, Cherry Lane Studio, Culture Project Women's Festival, Ars Nova, Parity Productions @TheaterLab. Fox Fellowship, Drama League Director Fellowship, Anna Sosenko Trust Grant. www.antoinettelavecchia.com

LUCY WANG is an award-winning published and produced writer. Her plays have been performed all over, and her poetry and prose have appeared in literary and trade magazines. Lucy has also performed stand-up and performed two one-woman shows to sold-out audiences. Lucy mentors privately, teaches at escript.ws and serves on the executive committee of Honor Roll!

Saviana Stanescu is a multi-rooted writer and ARTivist, author of Aliens with Extraordinary Skills(commissioned/produced by Women's Project; published by Samuel French), Ants, Lenin's Shoe, Hurt, Useless, and many other plays centering the immigrant experience. Winner of New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Play (Waxing West), Saviana has published over 15 books of poetry and theatre written in English and Romanian. Her work has been translated/produced around the world. Founder of IASNY. www.saviana.com