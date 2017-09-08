Friday AM Update: Hurricane Irma Weather Watch - Cancellations and More Live!

Hurricane Irma is headed for Florida, and BroadwayWorld will be staying on top of any cancellations and more, updating live as the Category 4 storm rolls into the region.

Major Hurricane Irma continues moving west northwest away from the Turks and Caicos Islands toward the southeastern Bahamas this morning. The core of the hurricane will then move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next day or two, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning. The primary concerns at this time are the potential for destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge. The main window of concern for Hurricane Irma impacts across West Central and Southwest Florida is Sunday through Monday afternoon.

Cancellations:

FLORIDA

-Florida Studio Theatre will be cancelling all shows Saturday and Sunday. We hope to resume on Tuesday, weather and damages permitting.

-Orlando Shakespeare Theater's 2 p.m. Sunday performance of "Man of La Mancha" is canceled. The Shakes is contacting ticket holders to rebook them at another performance. PlayFest 2017 auditions have been rescheduled. The Shakes' youth and teen classes have been pushed back one week, and will now begin on Saturday, Sept. 16.

-Orlando Repertory Theatre's 7 p.m. Friday performance of "Newsies" will go on as planned, but Saturday and Sunday's shows are canceled. Ticket holders can call 407-896-7365 or email boxoffice@orlandorep.com to reschedule.

-Mad Cow Theatre will be offering its final performance of The Amish Project this evening, September 8, at 8:00 PM. The theatre, box office, and administration offices will not be operational from Saturday, September 9 through Monday, September 11. We hope to resume normal operation on Tuesday, September 12.

-Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park's production of A Chorus Line will play its final performance on Friday, Sept. 8. Performances Sept. 9-11 are canceled.

-The Garden Theatre at 160 W. Plant St, Winter Garden, FL has also canceled their Saturday and Sunday performances of Jesus Christ Superstar Sept 9 at 2pm & 8pm, Sept 10 at 2pm.

- Tavares Theater has cancelled the Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 performances of "On Borrowed Time." Ticketholders should contact the box office, at boxoffice@tavarestheater.org or 352-343-9944 to reschedule. The theater has added a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, Sept. 23.

- Alhambra Theatre & Dining has cancelled the evening performance on Saturday, 9/9, and both performances on Sunday, 9/10. Call 904-641-1212 with questions.

- Urbanite Theatre has cancelled performances for Pilgrims on Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Ticket-holders should call or email with questions.

- Jobsite Theater has cancelled its September 9 & 10 performances of The Flick. Customer service agents from the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office will be in contact with ticket-holders.

- Van Wezel has postponed Tony Bennett's concert scheduled for Friday, September 8, 2017. Ticket-holders can contact the Box Office at 941.953.3368 or 800.826.9303 to arrange refunds or ticket exchanges.

-Stageworks Theatre has cancelled performances this weekend for Lucas Bohn in Lesson Plan to Late Night and Got Jokes?. Ticket-holders should contact the box office at 813-374-2416 ext. 1 with any questions.

SOUTH CAROLINA

- Village Repertory Co has cancelled the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 8, 9, and 10, of Cyrano. Shows will be added Friday and Saturday September 22 and 23. September 14, 15, 16 and 17 performances are proceeding as scheduled.

Locals can monitor storm updates via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center. Stay safe!

Pictured: The GOES-16 satellite's view on Tuesday of Hurricane Irma as a Category 5 storm.

