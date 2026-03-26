Hunter College To Host Industry Reading Of SUPERNOVA By Kyle Osmon

The Rita and Burton Goldberg MFA Playwriting Program at Hunter College will present an industry reading of Supernova by Kyle Osmon, directed by Adam Coy on Friday, March 27th at 3PM.

In Supernova four adult siblings gather in their family's cabin after the recent passing of their father to grieve, laugh, and eat. Throughout the night, their own understanding of love and acceptance are tested as once muted resentments start to boil over and limits are pushed over the edge. Supernova asks if there is a right way to grieve, and what happens when your grieving or lack thereof disturbs the ones closest to you?

The reading will feature Dorcas Leung (The Notebook), Nick Gaswirth (Ragtime), Samuel Im (Machinal), Derek Goh (FBI), Michael Gaston (Lucky Guy) and Jose Gamo (Poor Yella Rednecks). The reading is open to industry guests and the public. Please RSVP Here: https://forms.gle/4qzfjxY3faVuKfbm7