Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program Launches Workshop Season with Anne Washburn

The Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program will launch its 2026-27 season of Public Playwriting Workshops this October, offering free, open-to-all workshops for students, theatre makers, and anyone with an interest in the craft and practice of dramatic writing. The first workshop will be led by acclaimed playwright and Hunter faculty member Anne Washburn on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the Frederick Loewe Theatre at Hunter College (119 East 68th St, New York). Tilted 'Are UFOs Real? And other important questions about the art and craft of playwriting,' Washburn's master class will feature a lecture, facilitated writing exercises for all attendees, and a direct Q&A session.

'We are thrilled to kick off our 2026-27 Public Playwriting Workshop season with the incredible Anne Washburn,' said Christine Scarfuto, Director of Hunter College's MFA Playwriting Program. 'This series is built on the belief that making theatre should be accessible to everyone. Anne, who has been a beloved instructor to our MFA students, brings extraordinary wit, generosity, and daring to her work as both an artist and teacher. After the enormous success of our first season of Public Playwriting Workshops last year, I am so excited to welcome folks back to the Loewe Theater for another unforgettable evening of writing and discovery.'

More Public Playwriting Workshops are planned for the 2026-27 season. Future guest artists will be announced at a later date.

Anne Washburn is a Guggenheim Fellow, a Whiting Award recipient, and an internationally produced playwright whose work includes Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, Shipwreck, The Internationalist, 10 Out of 12, Antigone, The Ladies, and The Small. Her work has been produced by Playwrights Horizons, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, the Almeida Theatre, The Public Theater, Soho Rep, Two River Theater, and London's National Theatre, among many others. Washburn is an affiliated artist with Clubbed Thumb and 13P, a New Dramatists alumna, and a core faculty mentor in the MFA Playwriting Program at Hunter College.

The Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program is a highly-selective and rigorous two-year program located in the heart of New York City. Hunter MFA students study with award-winning dramatists including David Adjmi, Eboni Booth, Lisa D'Amour, Haruna Lee, Julia May Jonas, and Anne Washburn in a program that offers intensive, hands-on writing workshops and fosters a collaborative, close-knit artistic community. With only five students in each cohort, the program ensures each playwright receives dedicated, personal attention. As part of the CUNY system, the Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program is noted for providing an exceptional and affordable education. Learn more here: https://www.hunter.cuny.edu/artsci/theatre/programs/mfa-in-playwriting/

Click here to RSVP to Anne Washburn's Public Playwriting Workshop.

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