Hugh Panaro, David Yazbek and More Coming Up At 54 Below

Next month, 54 Below will present performances featuring artists from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, the venue continues its mission to support the art of cabaret and musical performance.

Hugh Panaro: MAN WITHOUT A MASK – MAY 1 AT 7PM

Hugh Panaro is a Broadway and concert performer known for more than 2,000 performances as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, as well as his earlier role as Raoul. His solo show, Man Without A Mask, will include songs and stories from productions such as Side Show, Show Boat, Lestat, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, and more. The performance will also feature Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, with musical direction by Joseph Thalken.

$96.50 cover charge (includes fees). Premium seating ranges from $157 to $162.50. $25 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAY ORIGINALS – MAY 1 AT 9:30PM

Produced and hosted by Scott Siegel, this concert will feature performers singing songs from their original Broadway productions. The event brings together artists from multiple decades of Broadway history in a nightclub setting.

Featured performers include Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Eddie Korbich, Allan Nicholls, Sahr Ngaujah, David Sabella, and Bob Stillman.

$58 cover charge (includes fees). Premium seating is $96.50. $25 food and beverage minimum.

ALEXA AND DREW FREEMAN: SIS, PLEASE – MAY 2 AT 9:30PM

Alexa and Drew Freeman will make their 54 Below debut with a cabaret performance exploring sisterhood through songs from musicals including Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, and SMASH. The performance will feature musical direction by Justin Fischer, with additional musicians.

$41.50 cover charge (includes fees). Premium seating is $74.50. $25 food and beverage minimum.

David Rothenberg: NEVER TOO LATE – MAY 3 AT 1PM

David Rothenberg will present a comedy performance at 54 Below, marking his debut at the venue. The event will include stand-up material reflecting his career in theatre and advocacy. He will be introduced by two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole.

$47 cover charge (includes fees). Premium seating is $74.50. $25 food and beverage minimum.

SCHUYLER IONA PRESS PLAYS HERSELF – MAY 3 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Schuyler Iona Press, a singer-songwriter and performer, will present an evening of original material and musical storytelling.

$63.50 cover charge (includes fees). Premium seating is $102. $25 food and beverage minimum.

SONGS FROM THE MUSICALS THAT MADE ME QUEER – MAY 3 AT 9:30PM

This concert will feature performers sharing songs from musicals that shaped their identities. The program includes selections from Dear Evan Hansen, Bare: A Pop Opera, and Falsettos, among others.

Produced by James Ragen, the event will feature a cast including Ry Albinus, Nathan Ayotte, Sam Beckman, Alyssa Cassese, Moss Jones, Katryna Marttala, Mia Mitrano, Samuel Moffatt, and others.

$41.50 cover charge (includes fees). Premium seating is $69. $25 food and beverage minimum.

David Yazbek: A FEW CHEERY SONGS ABOUT DEATH – MAY 4 AT 7PM

David Yazbek will perform songs from his upcoming album alongside selections from his stage and recording career, including material from Dead Outlaw. The performance will feature Andrew Durand and Erik Della Penna, along with a band of musicians.

$80 cover charge (includes fees). Premium seating is $129.50. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54/54/54 – MAY 4 AT 9:30PM

This annual performance will feature 54 singers each performing a 54-second song. The event spans a wide range of musical styles and continues a multi-year tradition at the venue.

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