Hot Tickets of the Week: THE LOST BOYS, JUST IN TIME, & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting March 30, 2026.

Beaches

Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter and sorrow. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie's oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

Read More:Exclusive: See New Highlights from BEACHES on Broadway, Starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett

Just in Time

Matthew Morrison returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin's hits including Beyond the Sea, Mack the Knife, Splish Splash," and Dream Lover.

Read More:Ryan Reynolds Bids $25K For Jonathan Groff's Hat at JUST IN TIME

MJ the Musical

MJ is centered around the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

Read More:MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Four Years On Broadway

The Balusters

The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclaves prettiest block.

Read More:David Lindsay-Abaire Definitely Did NOT Draw on Real Life to Write THE BALUSTERS

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalkas long as you ignore all the Missing posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her familys life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michaels new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Read More:How The Rescues Found the Sound of THE LOST BOYS