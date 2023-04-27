Honor Roll! Is Accepting Submissions For THE SECOND ANNUAL HONOR ROLL! HONORS

Honor Roll! has announced the second annual Honor Roll! Honors. Honor Roll! Honors recognizes those theater professionals who work to ensure that the plays of women+ playwrights over 40 have a full and significant life on the American stage and are represented fairly in the canon of theatrical works.

Honor Roll will award Honors in five categories in 2023 for work accomplished between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

This year's categories are:

Outstanding Producer

Recognizing a producer or artistic director who makes a special effort to include the work of women+ playwrights age 40 or older in their theater's season. Or who has produced a Second Stage season of plays or readings by older women+ playwrights.

Inclusionary Festival

Recognizing a conference, festival, or special event that features the work of women+ playwrights age 40 and older, or who makes a special effort to include their work in a festival or series of plays and readings.

Outstanding Publisher

Recognizing a publisher who produces anthologies of work by women+ playwrights age 40+, a magazine that features the work of these playwrights or regularly includes articles about the work that women+ playwrights in this age cohort are doing.

Individual Achievement

Recognizing an individual who does outstanding work in helping women+ playwrights age 40 and up to get their work produced, published, or honored in a special way.

Legacy Award

Recognizing an individual or organization that has consistently advocated for women+ playwrights, especially those age 40 and older, over a period of five years or longer.

Honor Roll! members - or any theater professional - may nominate an individual or group of individuals for Honor Roll! Honors, but individuals may not nominate themselves.

To nominate you must provide the following:

Name and contact information of the Nominee

Name and contact information of the Nominator

150 to 200 words on Nominee's efforts and what makes them worthy of the award. Please include links to their work or information about them and their work.

Published evidence of the effort, such as playbills, press releases, news articles, etc.

Nominations will be accepted between May 1 and June 15, 2023. Nominations may be completed online. You can also access the nomination form at https://bit.ly/3ABnB1yH. Or email your nomination to marj@bicknellcreative.com. Winners will be announced on July 1, 2023.

Marjorie Bicknell initiated and developed Honor Roll! Honors. Olga Humphrey is the Executive Committee Liaison.

HONOR ROLL! is an advocacy and action group of womxn playwrights over forty - and our allies - whose goal is our inclusion in theater. We are the generation excluded at the outset of our careers because of sexism, now overlooked because of ageism. We celebrate diversity in theater and work to eliminate age discrimination as it intersects with sexism and other biases including those based on race, gender identity, ethnicity, faith, socioeconomic status, disability, and sexual orientation in the American Theater and beyond.