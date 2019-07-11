Holland Taylor Joins Cast of BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC

Holland Taylor and Kristen Schaal have joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face The Music. Schaal will play Kelly, a messenger from the future. Taylor is set to take on the role of The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe - the center of which is San Dimas, California, 700 years in the future. They join previously announced cast including Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, ("Kid Cudi"), Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr. and Jillian Bell.

The highly anticipated third installment of Bill & Ted has come to fruition because of overwhelming fan support. The film is being financed by media entrepreneur and producer David Haring along with Patrick W. Dugan of Dugan Entertainment. Haring Executive Produced the Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo fantasy film Come Away, directed by Academy Award Winner, Brenda Chapman. Dugan is a long time supporter of the arts. Hammerstone Studios, Haring and Dugan joined forces earlier this year to help make the most excellent threequel.

The time-travelling buddy adventure comedy will be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane), from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson (Imagine That, A Goofy Movie) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Mosaic) and produced by Scott Kroopf (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Teds Bogus Journey) alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh is executive producing.

Most recently, Schaal voiced the role of "Trixie" in Toy Story 4, she can next be seen in the upcoming STX film, My Spy, opposite Dave Bautista.

Taylor took Broadway by storm as writer and star of ANN, a one-woman show about the inspiring Texas Governor Ann Richards, which resulted in rave reviews, a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, and the Outer Circle Critics award for Best Solo Performance. The show also played the Zach Theatre in Austin, Texas, where Holland reprised and filmed the full Lincoln Center Theater production, bringing ANN home to Texas. Taylor was last seen on Broadway in the star-studded revival of The Front Page, opposite Nathan Lane, John Slattery, Robert Morse, John Goodman and other luminaries.

Taylor has worked extensively in film and television, appearing in Romancing the Stone, Jewel of the Nile, To Die For, Next Stop Wonderland, One Fine Day, George of the Jungle, The Truman Show, Happy Accidents, Spy Kids (2 & 3), Keeping the Faith, Legally Blonde, and Baby Mama, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. On television, Holland has been nominated for the Emmy seven times, winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for the sexy, brilliant Judge Roberta Kittlesonon The Practice. Among her numerous series starring roles: The Powers that Be, Norman Lear's short-lived but highly acclaimed political satire, Bosom Buddies, with Tom Hanks, and, of course, the juggernaut, Two and a Half Men, with her dear boys, Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and number 3 son, Ashton Kutcher. Her current project is Mr. Mercedes, a limited TV series for Audience Network, starring the great Irish actor Brenden Gleeson.

Orion Pictures will release Bill & Ted Face The Music through United Artists Releasing on August 21, 2020.





