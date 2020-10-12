Hoff's Horrorfest Presents THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest returns to YouTube Thursdays in October.

Welcome to HOFFTOBER! Your favorite live comedy show and horror film screening series "Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest" returns to YouTube Thursdays in October at 9:00 PM EST with a month-long series of free, weekly screenings including brand new comedy segments, terrifying trivia, exciting special guests, and more!

October 22nd's "HOFFTOBER" screening features the 1925 classic silent film, "The Phantom of the Opera," starring Lon Chaney, Norman Kerry, and Mary Philbin in a macabre masterpiece of terror, intrigue, and perhaps the most infamous tale of unrequited love ever to grace the silver screen.

Only, this embodiment of the classic story will be silent no more! The scream team will be bringing you a brand new soundtrack complete with a cast of voice actors! This week's special guest will be musician, "Saturday Night Movie Sleepovers" podcast host, and author of "Scored to Death: Conversations with Some of Horror's Greatest Composers," J. Blake Fichera.

Subscribe to our brand new YouTube channel, Hoff's Horrorfest, learn more about upcoming screenings and events via our website, www.hoffshorrorfest.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You