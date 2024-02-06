Hip-Hop Education Center & Lincoln Center Collaboration to Spotlight Women in Hip-Hop

The Hip-Hop Education Center and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will present the inaugural Fresh, Bold & So Def Symposium: A Tribute to Women in Hip-Hop, the first conference of a three-part series, spotlighting the often-unsung heroines who have played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of Hip-Hop culture.

The Fresh, Bold & So Def Symposium will showcase the rich tapestry of talent and innovation brought forth by women trailblazers in a male-dominated industry as a means of empowering future and seasoned artistic leaders to push Hip-Hop culture forward with fresh perspectives and bold insight, facilitated by prominent leaders in the community.

“The Hip-Hop Education Center is extremely proud to elevate the achievements and contributions of women in Hip-Hop at one of the most prestigious performing arts institutions in our country,” said Martha Diaz, Chief Curator, Hip-Hop Education Center. “Having a platform where our history is honored and can be shared, documented, and made accessible to the masses is not only monumental, it is empowering!”

“We are committed to developing tomorrow’s arts leaders, so it’s crucial for us to amplify overlooked voices, especially within the Hip-Hop space,” said Lee Bynum, Chief Education Officer, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. “Providing this educational platform allows us to cultivate future leaders who appreciate the diversity of contributions that continue to shape this vital art form.”

The morning session focuses on educating local high school students on the elements of Hip-Hop culture through hands-on workshops, a career cypher, and more, while the afternoon symposium, tailored to industry professionals, offers panel discussions, fireside chats, performances, and networking opportunities.

Key highlights include:

DiSRUPTERS: WOMEN WHO DARED TO BE DiFFERENT

A panel moderated by author and journalist Kathy Iandoli on paving new career pathways with trailblazers Erica Ford, founder of violence prevention organization LIFE Camp, world renowned graffiti artist and designer Claw Money, legendary DJ and radio host Jazzy Joyce, and Rosa Clemente, first Afro-Latina to run for Vice-President of the United States on the Green Party ticket

BOSS UP! THE ART OF NEGOTIATION

A lecture with Wendy Day, founder of the Rap Coalition, a not-for-profit organization helping artists navigate the industry more advantageously

GAME CHANGERS: TRAILBLAZERS MENTORING THE NEXT GENERATION OF GIRLS & WOMEN IN HIP-HOP

Featuring legendary stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton of Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, Tiffany Miranda of Girls Make Beats, Ladies of Hip-Hop founder Michele Byrd-McPhee, music industry veteran Sophia Chang of Unlock Her Potential, and Shyvonne Sanganoo of Lower East Side Girls Club

STRAIGHTEN YOUR CROWN: STAYING GROUNDED AND CENTERED IN SELF-CARE

A fireside chat with artist and Hip-Hop ambassador Toni Blackman and music industry executive Shanti Das on how community and mental health affect quality of life

BLOW THE WHISTLE: CULTURE SHIFTING WOMEN

A panel discussion on navigating misogyny in the culture with filmmaker and scholar Rachel Raimist, pioneering MC and author Sheri Sher of the Mercedes Ladies, Elizabeth Mendez-Berry, Vice President and Executive Editor of One World, May Praseuth, Founder and Executive Director of The Good Foot Arts Collective, Juana Sperling of female rap group JJ Fad, and writer and producer Kim Osorio

MIC CHECK: FIRST LADIES CYPHER

A fireside chat with pioneering MCs Sha-Rock, Pebblee Poo, Debbie D, and Lisa Lee, moderated by Martha Diaz

HIP-HOP FEMINIST FUTURISM

Presented by award-winning journalist, author, and a provocative cultural critic Dr. Joan Morgan

Workshops

Workshops for high-school students rooted in breaking, beat-making, graffiti, and oral history with Community for Urban Dance & Art, Girls Make Beats, Ladies Love Project, and Lower East Side Girls Club

Performances

Performances by Ladies of Hip-Hop and Full Circle Souljahs of world-renowned Hip-Hop dance duo Kwikstep and Rokafella

Fresh, Bold & So Def Symposium takes place on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., inside Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. Tickets are Choose-What-You-Pay and go on sale Thursday, February 22, 2024. To view the full schedule, visit LincolnCenter.org/SoDef.