Hinton Battle Honored With A Free Day Of Dance in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In response to the historic gathering on Broadway's dimming of the lights for Hinton Battle March 12th, on Monday, June 10th, 2024, the Broadway community will come together again in New York City for the inaugural Hinton Battle - DAY OF DANCE. Presented by Black Broadway men in association with Black Theatre Coalition & La Pope, Inc., Broadway stars Stephanie Pope Lofgren, T. Oliver Reid and Anthony Wayne welcome all to celebrate the dance legacy of Three-time TONY Award Winner.

Learn more at www.DayOfDanceNY.com

Hosted at Open Jar Studios, this exclusive New York event will consist of One (1) full day of dance inspired by Mr. Battle's career ranging from Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Men's Hip-Hop/Jazz to Horton and ending with a full panel discussion that evening which will include Mr. Battle's family, friends, and colleagues who he has personally performed with. This fully curated and crafted day will session from 10:00am to 6:30pm with the open, live panel talk back starting at 7:00pm. Each class will be capped at 75 students so all can have space to learn and the instructor can manage the class accordingly. The five exclusive instructors for each of the five classes will be announced on a later date. Walk-ins will be accepted depending on space and availability.

Open enrollment for each class begins today. Classes are all free of charge and admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis upon sign-up. Each class will be based on the techniques Mr. Battle studied, taught, choreographed and/or performed, highlighting our mission to celebrate, educate and honor Hinton Battle and his legacy. The deadline to sign-up is June 1st, 2024. If you would like to volunteer to assist for the day, we welcome you to sign-up on the volunteer tab located on the website.

Sign up at www.DayOfDanceNY.com and follow on Instagram at @DayOfDanceNY.