Hilary Dennis Brings HAMLET To LA MAMA Shares

Hilary Dennis' created-in-a-week production of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" runs August 27 and 28 as part of Summer Shares at LA MAMA in New York, NY. Admission is free.

Does a Shakespeare production require elaborate sets, costumes, or even contextualization for the story to be clear?

Hilary Dennis, producer and cast member of the upcoming devised production of "Hamlet" running at LA MAMA Shares later this month, says no.

For Dennis, it's the relationships between the actors themselves and between the actors and audience that makes the drama meaningful - not the spectacle of production or ticket sales.

It's an opinion she's willing to stake $20,000 on (most raised through crowdfunding) - all while offering New York City audiences a chance to watch a stripped-down, emotionally-charged production of "Hamlet" for free.

Using the "Shakespeare In A Week" format, in which actors rely on the text and their own storytelling power, the internationally-based, primarily classically trained "Hamlet" cast will devise their entire production the week before performance. HAMLET features Amy Gaither Hayes* (Gertrude), Emma Elle Paterson (Ophelia), Langston Darby* (Claudius), Isaiah Dodo-Williams (Polonius), Leo Ribeiro (Horatio), Justin Viz (Rosencrantz), Adebowale Adebiyi (Laertes), and Olivia Sowell (Swing). The production team includes Callie Considine (stage manager), Costanza Bugiani (covid compliance person) and Meron Langsner (fight director).

Much like in Shakespeare's time, there will be no director. This is an active choice, says Dennis, who co-founded Elsewhere Shakespeare in Richmond, VA, which operates with a similar ethos.

Hamlet will run Saturday, August 27 (8-10p) and Sunday, August 28 (8-10p) at LA MAMA Shares, located at 66 East 4th Street between Bowery and 2nd Avenue, New York, NY. Admission is free, but ticket reservations are encouraged.

Hilary Dennis is an actor and producer based in Northampton, MA and New York City. She is co-founder of Elsewhere Shakespeare, a punk Shakespeare theatre company based in Richmond, VA. Hilary graduated from the Tom Todoroff Studio Conservatory (NYC) and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Studies and Spanish from NYU. She worked for some time as an organic farmer before choosing to pursue her passion for the stage.