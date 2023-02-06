Hennepin Theatre Trust Teases 2023/24 Season; Can You Guess The Shows?

Hennepin Theatre Trust, which hosts the Broadway Across America touring season in Minneapolis, has released 5 clues to tease the first show in its upcoming 2023/2024 season.

Can you guess what the first production of the season is? Stay tuned for more clues!

Hennepin Theatre Trust operates, preserves and programs their historic theatre. As the long-term owner, operator and principal programmer of these amazing venues, the Trust is positioned to create a bright future for them, presenting a broad array of live entertainment that enriches our community. We also work with a variety of outside organizations, including Broadway Across America, to assist us in securing the very best in touring Broadway engagements. The Trust has brought current works to our stages through valuable local partnerships with The Jungle Theater, The Loft Literary Center, Theater Lattè Da and Cantus, the History Theatre, Actors Theater of Minnesota, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, the Guthrie Theater and National Geographic. The Trust continues to foster a broad range of partnerships to ensure a diverse mix of programming for our patrons.