Helsinki Hudson Issues Call For Arts-Related Video Documenting Life During Pandemic
Club Helsinki Hudson has issued an open call for Hudson-region residents to participate in a new effort combining music and other creative pursuits to document life in Hudson during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Artists, musicians, and creative people of all types are invited to send video footage capturing themselves at work, at play, or simply expressing their thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic to HudsonJournal@Helsinkihudson.com. Selected footage will be aired on The Hudson Pandemic Journal segment of the weekly virtual open mic, hosted by Helsinki Hudson co-owner Cameron Melville.
Submitted footage will also be archived and considered for eventual use in a new film project in the works, tentatively called "Re-Imagining Hudson."
"We are striving to capture a moment in history in an attempt to help Hudson understand how we are enduring and where we may be headed," says Deborah McDowell, a co-owner of Helsinki Hudson with partners Marc Schafler and Cameron Melville. "We want to capture artists and other residents at work in this unprecedented and ever-changing environment, as they imagine the new world they are creating and what sort of new community we re-imagine for both Hudson and the world." Submissions can include musical contributions, visual arts, multimedia, writings, poems, made objects, crafts ... anything by anyone with something to share about our current crisis for a kind of virtual show-and-tell. Submissions should be in the five-to-10-minute range or shorter, and they may be edited to fit the segment. Videos must be properly lit and that recordings need to be at the highest possible fidelity for the best sound. Submissions should be sent to: HudsonJournal@helsinkihudson.com
