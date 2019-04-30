Hear David Harbour & Steven Boyer Face Off In Audio Play AN UPSET

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Coast of Utopia) meets his match in Tony nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, NBC's "Trial & Error"). Their live recording of David Auburn's AN UPSET, directed by Michael Wilson, celebrates Playing on Air's 100th podcast episode.

When a cocky, jaded tennis star (Harbour) loses a pivotal match to an inexperienced Romanian player (Boyer), the two men begin an unlikely battle for dominance on and off the court. Over the course of three encounters on the Grand Slam circuit, AN UPSET peers irreverently, and explosively, behind the locker room door. After the play, join the company and host Claudia Catania for an exclusive talk-back about working with your idols and what it means to be an amateur.

On public radio and podcast, Playing on Air is the home of America's greatest playwrights, actors, and directors - a new way to experience theater. Each short audio play features electric performances and intimate conversations with stars from stage & screen. Recent episodes have featured Timothée Chalamet, Audra McDonald, Zoe Kazan, Adam Driver, Denis O'Hare, and Bobby Cannavale in plays by Lynn Nottage, David Lindsay-Abaire, Julia Cho, Donald Margulies, and David Ives.

To listen, subscribe on iTunes (http://bit.ly/PlayingOnAir), search 'Playing on Air' in your favorite podcasting app, or stream at playingonair.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You