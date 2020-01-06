Headphone Audio Show Returns to NYC on February 15-16

CanJam Global, the world's premier headphone audio show returns to New York City next month with CanJam NYC 2020. This exclusive event will take place on February 15-16, 2020 at the New York Marriott Marquis, right in the heart of Times Square.

Featuring the home audio industry's leading brands in over 30,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space, CanJam NYC 2020 will showcase the latest products and innovations in headphones and personal audio electronics and is the largest headphone audio show in the United States. Please visit the CanJam NYC 2020 page for the full exhibitor list.



The headphone audio industry, one of the hottest trends today in Consumer Electronics, is expected to grow over 60% to reach USD $18 billion by 2023. Come check out this exciting trend in Consumer Electronics and Mobile Technology!

CanJam Global is the world's premier headphone audio show with annual events in New York City, Singapore, Shenzhen, SoCal, London, Chicago, and Shanghai, and is exclusively produced by Head-Fi.org, the world's largest audio enthusiast community with over a half million members and millions of online visitors. CanJam Global is the leading space for companies to introduce new products, interact with their customers and peers, expand their product distribution channels, and engage with the audio, lifestyle, and mobile technology press.





