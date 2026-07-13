Headliners Revealed for The New York Comedy Festival 2026: Ilana Glazer, Sarah Sherman & More

The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) will return this year, featuring over 200 comedians performing in more than 100 shows across all five boroughs from November 6 - 15. The 2026 headliners include Ben Bankas, Mojo Brookzz, Comic Relief x The Moth, Dropout, Adam Friedland, Gayme Show! Starring Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, Ilana Glazer, Jess Hilarious, Jordan Jensen, Jordan Klepper, Marc Maron, Joanne McNally, Ms. Pat, Sarah Sherman & Patti Harrison, Daniel Sloss, Ziwe and more, with additional shows being announced soon.

Founded by Caroline Hirsch in 2004, the New York Comedy Festival has grown into the world's biggest comedy festival, presenting more than 100 performances and events over ten days across all five boroughs. Featuring more than 200 acclaimed and emerging comedians from around the globe, the festival takes over NYC venues including Carnegie Hall, the Beacon Theatre, Town Hall, and Kings Theatre, among other clubs and stages.

“Each year, the New York Comedy Festival serves as both a celebration of comedy’s biggest voices and a showcase for the talent shaping its future,” said Hirsch. “This year’s lineup brings together established stars, fan favorites, and a remarkable new generation of comedians. We’re very proud to continue making New York City the epicenter of the comedy world, where artists, industry leaders, and fans come together to experience the very best the art form has to offer.”

In addition to the 2026 headliners, the New York Comedy Festival will also announce additional details for major events in the coming months that have become staples during the Festival including Stand Up for Heroes, New York's Funniest Stand Ups and opportunities to experience live podcast recordings, film screenings, panel discussions, and much more.

Early access to purchase pre-sale tickets to NYCF shows is provided by Bread Financial and begins Wednesday, July 15 at 11:00 AM ET until Sunday, July 19 at 10:00 PM ET. Tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting Monday, July 20 at 11 AM ET. Tickets can be purchased through the NYCF website. For complete presale and preferred ticket details, visit https://nycomedyfestival.com.

Take a look below at the schedule. Dates are subject to additions and changes.

The 2026 New York Comedy Festival Schedule

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

7:00 PM – Gayme Show! Starring Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

7:00 PM & 9:45 PM – Ms. Pat at The Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel NY

7:00 PM – Ziwe at Town Hall

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

7:00 PM – Joanne McNally: Pinotphile at Town Hall

7:00 PM & 9:45 PM –Ms. Pat at The Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel NY

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

7:00 PM - Sarah Sherman & Patti Harrison at Town Hall

7:30 PM – Marc Maron: Yammering Into The Void Tour at The Beacon Theater

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

7:00 PM – Ben Bankas at Town Hall

8:00 PM – Jordan Jensen at The Beacon Theater

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

7:00 PM – Adam Friedland at Town Hall

6:45 PM – Ilana Glazer Live! at The Beacon Theater

7:00 PM & 9:45 PM – Jess Hilarious: The Don't Play Wit' Me Tour at The Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel NY

8:00 PM – Dropout Improv at Kings Theatre

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

3:00 PM – Comic Relief & The Moth Present: Funny Story at Town Hall

7:00 PM – Daniel Sloss -- Bitter at The Beacon Theater

7:00 PM – Sh&t Show hosted by Jordan Klepper at Town Hall

7:00 PM & 9:45 PM – Jess Hilarious: The Don't Play Wit' Me Tour at The Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel NY

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

6:30 PM – Mojo Brookzz: Outta Pocket Comedy Tour at The Beacon Theater

Ilana Glazer Photo Credit: Disney/Hulu

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