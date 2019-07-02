Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, and More Being Tested For the Role of Elvis Presley in New Film

Jul. 2, 2019  
A group of young actors are being tested for the role of Elvis Presley in an upcoming Warner Bros. film, according to Deadline.

Baz Luhrmann is testing the actors for the film, and will make a decision by next week. Tom Hanks is already set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker

Among the actors being tested include Harry Styles (former One Direction band member), Ansel Elgort (The Fault in Our Stars, upcoming West Side Story), Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick), and Austin Butler (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood).

Luhrmann wrote the script with Craig Pearce. The film follows the relationship between the veteran manager and the young singer, and his journey from poverty to stardom.

