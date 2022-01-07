Harlem Quartet With Cuban Pianist/Composer Aldo López-Gavilán Announced At The Wallis

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents Harlem Quartet with Cuban pianist/composer Aldo López-Gavilán, offering an incomparable experience on Saturday, January 22, 2022, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

The collaboration reunites López-Gavilán with his older brother, violinist Ilmar Gavilán, who left Cuba at age 14 and went on to co-found Harlem Quartet. López-Gavilán and the quartet showcase remarkable chemistry in a broad variety of repertoire.

The evening includes American jazz standards, bossa nova classics, and several original compositions from López-Gavilán that take audiences on a journey through Cuba's myriad musical traditions, among them Aegean Dreams, Viernes de Ciudad, Quicktune, Eclipse, and Pan Con Timba. The program also features Gillespie's A Night in Tunisia (arranged by Harlem Quartet and Aldo López-Gavilán), and Strayhorn's Take the A Train (arranged by Harlem Quartet and Aldo López-Gavilán). Harlem Quartet members, who are Wallis regulars and audience favorites, are Ilmar Gavilán, violin, Melissa White, violin, Jaime Amador, viola, and Felix Umansky, cello. A pre-concert Prelude with Brian Lauritzen takes place at 6:30 pm.

A new documentary, Los Hermanos/The Brothers, tells the story of Aldo and Ilmar, tracking their shared childhood, their momentous first performances together, and their parallel lives as musicians. A Patchwork Films production by Marcia Jarmel and Ken Schneider, it includes concert footage of the quintet, a genre-bending score composed by Aldo, and guest appearances by such legendary musicians as Joshua Bell. Los Hermanos is screening at film festivals worldwide and nationally broadcast on PBS.

Ticket prices are $29-$79 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/hq.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, including proof of a booster shot, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.