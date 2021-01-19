Happy Birthday Dolly Parton! We're Celebrating the Superstar's 75th Birthday With Some of Our Favorite Dolly Performances
One of the most iconic performers in history, Dolly Parton has received ten Grammy Awards, the Kennedy Center Honors, the National Medal of Arts, and much more.
Dolly Parton is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. She is known not only for her endless catalogue of hits including 'I Will Always Love You', 'Jolene', 'Coat of Many Colors', and '9 to 5', and iconic performances in movies like '9 to 5', 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas', and 'Steel Magnolias' but also for her endless philanthropic and humanitarian work, such as her literacy program, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and her recent $1 million donation towards COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University.
The country queen turns 75 today, and the superstar is as busy as ever, having just released a Christmas Album, a Netflix musical, and a new book!
In honor of Dolly's birthday, we're looking back at some of our favorite Dolly Parton performances!
Dolly Parton's Appearance at the 2009 Tony Awards
Dolly Parton and Carol Burnett
Dolly Parton and Cher
Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers
Dolly Parton and Pentatonix
Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle
Dolly Parton Performs I Will Always Love You on the Porter Wagoner Show
Dolly Parton Performs Coat of Many Colors
Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt Perform on David Letterman
Dolly Parton Performs Joshua at the Grand Ole Opry 50th Anniversary Celebration
