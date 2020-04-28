Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet and More Join New PALEY FRONT ROW Series

The Paley Center for Media today announced that Citi is the presenting sponsor of Paley@Home, which includes curated collections of weekly programming of acclaimed Paley Center events on the Paley Center's YouTube channel; Paley Education@Home, featuring Paley's weekly Education and Media Resource Guide, online education programs and classes; and the much anticipated, upcoming Paley Front Row series, which will feature new original events that will be available on demand on the Paley Center's YouTube channel.

"We're thrilled to have Citi join us as Presenting Sponsor for our Paley@Home series, that includes our Paley Education@Home remote education programs, and our exciting new Paley Front Row Series," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're honored that at this challenging time we can bring our entertaining and insightful programming to television fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, and offer important educational resources and classes that are informative and easily accessible for teachers, parents, and students."

The upcoming Paley Front Row is a series of new, original programming with the stars of current shows discussing their work, offering insights and anecdotes. The first selection will be IFC's Brockmire: The Final Innings - A Conversation with Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. Brockmire follows a famed Major League Baseball announcer who suffers an embarrassing and very public meltdown on the air after discovering his beloved wife's serial infidelity. Hank Azaria (Jim Brockmire) will be joined in conversation with Amanda Peet (Jules James) and Alan Sepinwall, Chief TV Critic, Rolling Stone. The conversation will be available on the Paley Center's YouTube channel starting on May 4 at noon EST, ahead of the series finale airing May 6 on IFC at 10:00 pm.

"We are looking forward to a great conversation ahead of the series finale of Brockmire and are so excited to be the first conversation featured in this new series of discussions from the Paley Center. The last time Jim Brockmire made a television 'first' he was arrested and not allowed back on the air for a decade," said series star and executive producer Hank Azaria.

Every week the Paley Center continues to feature its unrivaled collection of A-list programs to television fans through its YouTube channel. These fun and educational schedule of programs features exclusive and rare content that celebrates excellence in all genres of television, with offerings for different audiences. This week's new slate of programs include:

Paley Presents (new videos released Tuesdays at 10:00 am EST): This series features programs with the cast and creators of some the most popular and critically acclaimed television shows currently on air.

· Tuesday, April 28: PaleyFest LA: Once Upon a Time: The executive producer and cast give insider secrets about the acclaimed fantasy series during its first season on ABC. The cast discuss tackling dual roles, while the writers explore how to balance real-life and fairy tale worlds.

Paley Family Comedy Block (new videos released Wednesdays at 10:00 am EST): The Paley Center celebrates television's best loved comedies that the whole family can enjoy.

· Wednesday, April 29: PaleyFest Modern Family: The cast and creative team discuss notable moments from season six including Mitchell and Cam's wedding, the origins of Fizbo, and the challenge of doing the classic iPhone episode.

The Paley Report (new videos released Thursdays at 10:00 am EST): Conversations with the most influential thought leaders include CEOs in media, tech, finance, and entertainment. This series features Paley Dialogues, Paley Next Big Thing programs, and discussions from the renowned Paley International Council Summit that deliver insightful and inspiring content to professionals who are working from home.

· Thursday, April 30: The Paley Media Council: A Conversation with Jeff Weiner: In this fireside chat, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner discusses the role of compassionate leadership in managing one of the most successful social media companies in the world, a role that has special relevance today. He is joined in conversation with ABC News Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis.

Paley Date Night (new videos released Fridays at 8:00 pm EST): The Paley Center presents discussions featuring television shows that highlight love and relationships.

· Friday, May 1: PaleyFest LA: The Good Doctor: The cast, including star Freddie Highmore, Emmy-winners Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas, and others, join the show's producers to reflect on their debut season, which became a breakout prime-time hit. The team talks about creating Dr. Shaun Murphy, collaborating with the talented and diverse group of writers, the season's on-screen romances, and working on an instant "fan favorite" show.

The Paley Center's YouTube channel has thousands of clips with hundreds of stars from favorite TV shows that you can watch at any time, as well as curated playlists. You can subscribe to the Paley YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/paleycenter

Paley Education@Home supports teachers and students with online classes, weekly Zoom meet-ups every Thursday at 3:00 pm EST, and weekly Education and Media Resource Guide featuring recommendations, best practices, and resources related to the study of media, and television that is accessible for remote education.

Each week the Paley Education team highlights a different media related theme that connects to two selected programs, one for younger students and one for older students, each with related activities. The theme for this week is Japan and samurai culture, with Backyardigans selected as recommended viewing for younger students, and Samurai Jack for older students. Each of these selections takes a look at the life and training of the samurai, and is accompanied by questions that engender thought-provoking discussions. To learn more please visit Paley Education@Home.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.





