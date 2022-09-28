Hal Leonard To Release THE LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA COLLECTION Songbook

A new songbook chronicling the works of Pulitzer Prize, Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is currently available for pre-order.

Lin announced the tome on Instagram earlier tonight, writing, "Can't believe there's enough music for a collection, but here we are. I have a songbook. From In The Heights through Encanto. Wrote a foreword and everything. Overwhelmed and proud and grateful."

This 304-page collection features 26 defining works from Lin-Manuel's career from In the Heights in 2008 to Encanto in 2021 and everything in between, including, of course, selections from Hamilton!

Lin-Manuel provides the preface to the collection which includes: Alexander Hamilton, Breathe, Cousin, Do Your Own Thing, Helpless, How Far I'll Go, In the Heights, Inside Your Heart, Keep the Beat, My Own Drum, My Shot, Surface Pressure, We Don't Talk About Bruno, You'll Be Back, You're Welcome, and more.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Theatre credits: In The Heights (2008); West Side Story - Broadway Revival (2009); Working (2012); Bring it On The Musical (2012); Merrily We Roll Along (2012); 21 Chump Street (2014); Tick, Tick... BOOM! (2014); Hamilton (2015); Camelot (2019); Freestyle Love Supreme (2019)



Television credits: The Sopranos (2007); Sesame Street (2009); House (2009); How I Met Your Mother (2009); The Electric Company (2010); Submissions Only (2010); Modern Family (2011); Smash (2013); Do Not Harm (2013); Freestyle Love Supreme (2014); Inside Amy Schumer (2016); Difficult People (2016); Saturday Night Live (2016); Drunk History (2016); Curb Your Enthusiasm (2017); DuckTales (2017); BoJack Horseman (2017); Bartlett Series (2018); Nina's World (2018); Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2019); Fosse/Verdon (2019); His Dark Materials (2019)