HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Launches Partnership with Autistic Theatremakers Alliance

How to Dance in Ohio is partnering with the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance. The inaugural partnership event will take place on Thursday, January 25th, with an celebration of New York’s Neurodivergent Theatre Companies at the Belasco Theatre. The theatre will be welcoming Actionplay, EPIC Players, and The Neurodivergent New Play Series to the show. Following the evening’s performance, there will be a talkback discussing Autistic representation on Broadway. The performance will also feature ASL interpretation.

Actionplay is an NYC-based nonprofit theatre organization dedicated to providing autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled teens and adults with equal access to the theatremaking process. Actionplay is dedicated to improving the lives of neurodivergent and disabled individuals, their families, and the community at large. The company helps to develop life skills in a fun-filled and supportive environment where participants can thrive through innovative programs, outreach, trainings and professional development.

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create) is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for persons with developmental disabilities. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, they hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities.

The Neurodivergent New Play Series (NNPS) is dedicated to presenting readings of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights. Represented playwrights have included those with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, and more. The NNPS intends to show the theatre industry that neurodivergent artists not only exist, but that they are ready to share their stories with the world. Participating playwrights join a growing resident company whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres and structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuro-inclusive resident company of directors.

How to Dance in Ohio is a “joyful and uplifting new musical” (Time Out) exploring the universal need to connect and the courage it takes to step out into the world. "This feel-good show is a milestone” (The New York Times) following a group of young adults and their families - navigating friendships, dating, and preparing for a spring formal dance—a rite of passage that breaks open their daily routines in Columbus, Ohio. The Wall Street Journal declares the show is “an exuberant coming-of-age musical comedy with a superb cast,” and The Daily Beast calls in "Broadway’s most original new musical”.

The musical was originally developed with the late, legendary Broadway director Harold Prince and is dedicated to his instrumental work on the project.

The full creative team includes Tony Award nominated scenic designer Robert Brill (Ain’t Too Proud, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Tony Award nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush (For Colored Girls…), two–time Tony Award winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) and sound designer Connor Wang (The Cher Show – assist). Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza), Music Direction is by Lily Ling and Scott Rowen (Hamilton) is the production stage manager. The production is cast by Benton Whitley, CSA & Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical. General management is by ShowTown Theatricals, Music Consultation is by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Production counsel is Doug Nevin/ Klaris Law and the Production Manager is Bethany Stewert (What the Constitution Means to Me).

How to Dance in Ohio played its World Premiere engagement at Syracuse Stage in the fall of 2022 with The Syracuse Post-Standard declaring it “an exhilarating, groundbreaking, celebratory musical. You’ll walk out of the theater wiping your eyes. You’ll pause in the lobby to catch your breath, clear your head, and see if anyone else is as giddy as you are. How to Dance in Ohio is the musical you’ll talk about for the rest of your life.”. The News House calls the show “joyful and uplifting …celebrating the trials and tribulations of human connection,” and The Ithaca Times says, “tender, funny, and charming in the best sense, How To Dance In Ohio offers a fresh look at the musical genre.”

Through a dedication to authentic autistic representation, the musical’s creators adhere closely to the documentary’s narrative and spirit, offering a visible platform for autistic actors in a way that has never happened before in a new musical, either on or off the stage. Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt (she/her) serves as the production’s Autistic Creative Consultant with Becky Leifman (she/her) as the Director of Community Engagement. The Accessibility Team also includes Jeremy Wein (Associate Producer), Nicole D'Angelo (Assistant Music Director), and Liz Weber (Production Assistant). The How to Dance in Ohio production has also been developed to be inherently sensory-friendly (an environment accommodating to individuals with sensory sensitivities), and the team has implemented several elements in the theater to ensure an experience that is accessible for as many audience members as possible. Elements include advance information (videos & maps) about the theater experience, sensory tool kits, cool-down spaces, and a performance sensitivity list. Updates and announcements regarding accessibility will be posted on the show’s website and social media pages. In addition to guidance from the show’s Accessibility Team, the production uses the resources found here.