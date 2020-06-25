HOFF'S HORRORFEST Will Return With THE DEVIL BAT

Your favorite live comedy show and horror movie screening series HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST is going online every Wednesday at 9:00 PM EST! Join Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) via Twitch as he livestreams classic public domain horror movies interspersed with comedy host segments. Log on, sit back, and prepare to laugh until you scream!

July 1st's picture will be Jean Yarborough's 1940 classic "The Devil Bat," starring Bela Lugosi and Suzanne Kaaren. Tune in to the Horrorfest Twitch stream at 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday, July 1st for a weird and wonderful cinematic experience full of terrifying experiments, betrayal and murder most foul, plus jokes and skits from host Hoff Matthews and co-producer Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB). See you there!

DETAILS

HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents "THE DEVIL BAT"

A Comedy Show and Horror Movie Screening

Wednesday, July 1st at 9:00pm EST

FREE

