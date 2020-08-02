HERE WE GO: A Site-Specific Production Company, LLC Is Seeking Play Submissions For Summer 2021 Festival

HERE WE GO: A Site-Specific Production Company, LLC is seeking submissions for Summer 2021 Site-Specific Bi-Annual festival!

HERE WE GO is a New York City-based production company that seeks to work with emerging and early-career artists!

If you feel that you and your work fit this description, please fill out the form provided below to submit for our festival.

International submissions are accepted, although please keep in mind that if selected for the festival, you may have to travel to NYC.

Submissions are open from August 1, 2020 through August 15, 2020.

Submissions must adhere to the following guidelines:

- Page Limit: Max 20 pages and 2 entries per writer

- Submissions must have a resume attached or a paragraph explaining career history if a resume is not available

- Please specify if the piece submitted has a director attached or if you will need to be paired up with one

- We do not accept plays/pieces that have been produced in NYC before (the exception in the case of staged readings)

- Script and resume must be submitted in PDF format

- Video submissions are allowed

- Run time of either submitted scripts and/or videos MUST be no longer than 20 - 25 minutes

Please note: No more than one piece per writer will be admitted to the festival.

Submissions Form: https://forms.gle/K9VTHjDMZQZLjVwo8

If you have any questions, please email herewegosubmissions@gmail.com.

Any submissions not submitted through this form, or submissions filed past the deadline will not be considered.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You